Drunk, he takes part in the search operation organized to find him

A Turkish man in his 50s took part in a police search mission to find him.

The man in question is called Beyhan Mutlu, tell several Turkish media. Quite drunk during a night out with friends, he got lost in the nearby forest. His relatives, worried not to see him return, then made the decision to notify the police, who launched a search mission to find the lost man.

Alerted, the surrounding residents joined in the search. These lasted for several hours, during which the rescue teams shouted the name of the missing person. Still without news from Beyhan Mutlu, the rescuers were surprised to see a man come out of the ranks and declare: “Who are we looking for? I am here.”

The man got lost in the forest

The events that led Beyhan Mutlu to join the search mission to find her are still unknown. The friends of the deceased, also present during this operation, did not notice the presence of their friend in their ranks. The police eventually escorted the man back to his home.





In 2012, a similar story took place in Iceland, where a missing Asian tourist was found among the participants in the search group. She did not recognize herself in the description of the wanted poster.