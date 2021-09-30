Drunk man joins in search to find himself

Many volunteers mobilized to find a man who disappeared during an alcoholic evening in Turkey. Until the reveler in question realized he was participating in his own research, which no one had noticed.

Not all who wander are lost, wrote JRR Tolkien in The Lord of the Rings. Evidenced by the story of a Turkish man in his fifties, reported by the online magazine Vice. While drinking outside with several friends, the party animal slipped into a nearby forest, never to return.

Worried, his friends warn the police and, quickly, a group of volunteers assembles to find the missing person. From all the neighboring neighborhoods, neighbors flock to lend a hand to the police and drinkers. Everyone starts up and shouts the name of the untraceable fifty-something. “Mutlu! Mutlu! Mutlu! ” The name of the deceased resonates everywhere around. Until a voice rose from the crowd.





Absurd research

One of the members of the research group asks a rather surprising question. He asks who is wanted. “Who are we looking for? I’m here !” As surprising as it may seem, the missing person was indeed part of the search group. For several tens of minutes, even several hours – history does not specify it, he was thus looking for himself. But that’s not the only question this strange story poses. And for good reason, how could his friends not see that he was part of the research group? Either way, he is doing fine and the police were able to take him home.

