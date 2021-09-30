Dubai Expo 2020, which opens on Friday, expects millions of visitors

This will be the first universal exhibition organized in the Middle East but also the largest event on a global scale since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic: Dubai expo opens its doors on Friday and expects 25 million visitors during the six months that the event will last.

Postponed last year due to the health crisis, Expo 2020 will be unveiled on Thursday, during the opening ceremony in the presence of members of the royal family, before opening to the public on Friday. With the pomposity of the Emirate of Dubai, its leader, Sheikh Mohammed ben Rachid Al-Maktoum has promised the Universal Exhibition “the most exceptional in history“.





Inside the Terra pavilion dedicated to sustainable development, at Dubai Expo 2020 (United Arab Emirates), February 3, 2021. (FRANCOIS NEL / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE)

Located in the middle of the desert, on the outskirts of Dubai, a city known for its skyscrapers and taste for luxury, Expo 2020 promises to unveil architectural wonders and technological innovations in its numerous pavilions, representing more than 190 countries.

Among the expected attractions: the Harlem Globetrotters and a Chinese panda robot. Fans of futuristic travel will be able to visit a Hyperloop cabin while history buffs will have the opportunity to see an ancient sarcophagus in the Egyptian pavilion.

China boasts of having one of the largest pavilions, bulb-shaped, while Morocco has built its own in earth for environmental reasons. The Dutch will have a pyramid covered with edible plants and irrigated by solar rainwater.









Expo 2020 is one of Dubai’s great ambitions, which sets records to attract attention and tourists, as with its tallest tower in the world, Burj Khalifa, 828 meters high. “With Expo 2020, will Burj Khalifa become the new Eiffel Tower?“Asks the English-speaking Emirati newspaper The National.

While the Emirates are among the countries that have vaccinated the fastest in their population, with a population of 10 million, Dubai is opening its doors wide to foreign tourists who will however have to wear masks and produce proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test.

Most European states are participating in the event, despite the European Parliament’s call to boycott it, “to show their rejection of human rights violations in the Emirates“, according to a resolution passed in mid-September. Despite their international charm campaigns, the Emirates are regularly criticized by NGOs, particularly for attacks on freedom of expression or the conditions of foreign workers, such as those deployed en masse to build the Expo 2020 site.