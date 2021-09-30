economic growth revised upwards in the second quarter

UK growth was revised upwards for the second quarter to 5.5% due to a better than initially measured performance in arts and health, also higher spending than previously estimated and accounting changes.

A first assessment had established growth for the period at 4.8%, said Thursday the National Statistics Office (ONS).

GDP is now for this period 3.3% below its level at the end of 2019, before the shock of the pandemic, against 4.4% for the first estimate, adds the ONS.

“Activity accelerated more than estimated in the second quarter, with the latest data showing that the health services and art-related sectors performed better than initially assessed”, comments Jonathan Athow, statistician of the ONS.





The revision also comes from a change in method for calculating GDP, “with better data on the financial sector and the introduction” of systems which remove a double effect of price changes in the costs of businesses and what they produce, explains Mr. Athow.

Finally, he notes “household savings have shrunk particularly sharply in the last quarter compared to their pandemic peaks, with many people again being able to shop, eat out and drive their cars”.

In the first quarter, a new assessment eased the contraction of the British economy, then in strict containment, to 1.4% against a first measure at 1.6%.

Government restrictions on activity and travel to fight the coronavirus pandemic were gradually lifted between March and the end of July.