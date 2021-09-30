[Economie] With the health crisis, payment deadlines have deteriorated in overseas territories

BUSINESS. The health crisis and its effects continue to be felt on the financial situation of companies. The latest example is the publication of the annual report of the Banque de France payment terms observatory. If until 2019, payment behavior improved, the crisis had the opposite effect in 2020, especially for overseas territories. The only exception: the state. He reduced his deadlines due to the context of the crisis.

“The pandemic affected the life of companies in 2020 with, on the one hand, health measures restricting activity putting companies in difficulty to meet their regulatory obligations, and on the other hand massive public support measures. compensating for this lack of activity. 2019 saw a remarkable development since payment terms, after four years of stability, were clearly on a downward trend ”, explains in the introduction the Banque de France in its report.

And 2020? “Payment behavior has deteriorated rapidly.” The Banque de France makes an uncompromising observation. To read this report, this deterioration in payments affected all company profiles and all sectors, but more particularly accommodation and catering and information and communication activities. A finding that applies to both national and overseas.

The overseas territories as a whole monopolize the first place of the regions of France which show the greatest delays in payment. Constantly improving between 2018 and 2019 – these average times (all sectors combined) had gone from 21.33 days to 19.89 days – the year 2020 is marked by an aggravation of these times with 25.83 days on average. The results of payment terms in overseas territories are the subject of a detailed analysis within the framework of the report of the Institute for issuance of overseas departments (IEDOM).

Public and hospital sector outside the regulatory framework

Looking at the local public and hospital sector, between 2019 and 2020, the overseas payment period increased by 4.5 days to reach 62.1 days as of December 31, 2020. “It thus follows the progression also observed in metropolitan France but remains at a level well above the metropolitan (28.1 days) and national (28.7 days) averages, as well as the maximum overall regulatory payment period (30 days in the local public sector and 50 days in the hospital sector) ”, notes the Banque de France, which highlights both structural and economic difficulties, in particular recurring cash flow problems, experienced by local authorities and overseas health establishments, which are the cause of long payment delays. A situation that has been worsened by the health crisis linked to Covid-19.





Normally, the DGFiP (general public finance department) implements prevention and safeguard mechanisms concerning the financial situation of companies. “It also actively monitors the cash flow of overseas communities and hospitals, and has undertaken several actions to increase the reliability of revenue and streamline collection. It also encourages the creation of close partnerships between authorizing officers and accountants and develops its support and advice missions for local authorities. ”

The state wants to pay faster

This did not prevent the Medef from having already sounded the alarm in a survey carried out among its members where “More than 60%” felt that this increase presented a significant, if not very significant, risk to their business (in six months).

But beware, everything is not to be thrown away when reading the report, in particular with regard to the behavior of the State on payment terms due to the health crisis. The business continuity and resumption plans put in place during the containment by the DGFiP, and the legislative and regulatory measures adopted to deal with the crisis, were intended in particular to ensure the continuity of supplier payments. “These measures taken in the general context of the modernization of public expenditure processes have enabled the State to reach an overall payment deadline for public orders of 17.3 days on average in 2020. With 2, 1 days less compared to 2019, this is a very significant reduction which reflects the attention of the State services to quickly pay suppliers in the context of the crisis ”, concludes the Banque de France.

Payment deadlines overseas and on Reunion Island remain problematic for many companies, both on the side of public and private actors, as evidenced by employers and public entities – such as the High Council of Public Order – which have decided to ‘make it one of their priorities.

Julien Delarue