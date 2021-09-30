Economy. What if a $ 1 trillion coin saved America’s debt





It’s a bit of a crazy idea that is finally starting to gain traction: a $ 1,000 billion coin could save America’s debt. On social networks, many are praising this idea and an American elected official even presented this solution to solve the problem of raising the debt ceiling, which has animated the American Congress in recent days. House of Representatives Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi revealed on Tuesday that New York MP Jerry Nadler had suggested the “trillion dollar coin” as one of the possible solutions to avoid new arms in the future. iron on debt to Congress.

Where did this idea come from? In 2011, a lawyer took advantage of yet another political crisis opposing Democrats and Republicans on the raising or not of the debt ceiling to bring out this idea. He thus suggests that the Secretary of the Treasury strike a coin of the denomination of his choice, as he is authorized since a law passed in 1997. Today, this law could make it possible to create a trillion dollar coin which would be deposited in the account of the American Central Bank (Fed) to repay part of the debt of the United States. Thus, the government would once again have sufficient leeway to act without having to seek authorization from Congress. Which he is, in theory, obliged to do.



Obama would have discussed it The concept has attracted more than one since in 2013 the US Treasury assured that it would not strike this coin. Even in 2017, Barack Obama recounted in the “Pod Save America” ​​podcast that the idea was discussed with then-Treasury Secretary Jack Lew before it was ultimately dismissed. In fact, many economists strongly criticize this theory. “This is the kind of reasoning we see in a developing country,” protested Laurence Kotlikoff, professor of economics at Boston University. “The heart of the matter is issuing change to pay government bills,” he adds. “And when you spin the printing press enough, you generate inflation.” Only the economist Paul Krugman, American Nobel Prize winner, praised this theory by presenting it as “an accounting sleight of hand” which “would simply allow the Treasury to override the Republicans’ blackmail”. For Bard College economics professor L. Randall Wray, this piece is no more outlandish than the massive economic support system that the Fed has put in place since the start of the pandemic, by buying back, in the market, hundreds of billions of dollars in debt, public and private. “It’s a workaround,” said the scholar, which “highlights the fact that the debt ceiling itself is a stupid idea.”