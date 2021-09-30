Ecuador: a new massacre in prison kills 116

VIOLENCE – At least six inmates have been beheaded during clashes between rival gangs. The Ecuadorian Republic is seeking to calm the situation in its prisons where drug trafficking causes significant outbursts of violence between prisoners.

Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso decreed on Wednesday “the state of exception” in all the prisons of Ecuador, the day after a new massacre between rival gangs in a prison in the southwest of the country which left at least 116 dead. “The reports tell us that there are 116 dead and nearly 80 injured. All are detainees”, declared the Ecuadorian president during a press conference in Guayaquil (southwest). A previous report, from the prison services (SNAI), reported more than 100 dead and 52 injured. These latest clashes, the deadliest this year, took place in the vast prison complex of Guayas, in Guayaquil, a port city and commercial hub.

Violence between gangs in the prison and settling of scores

President Lasso announced earlier on Wednesday that he had “declared a state of emergency throughout the prison system at the national level”, while Ecuadorian prisons have for months been the scene of recurrent violence between criminal groups linked to drug trafficking. “In Guayaquil, I will chair the crisis committee responsible for coordinating the actions necessary to control the emergency, guaranteeing the human rights of all those involved”said Mr. Lasso.

Read also

In July, the Head of State had already decreed “emergency state” in prisons, after the death of twenty prisoners in a new bout of violence. He then promised “a process of total restructuring of the prison system”, replacing the director of the prison administration by a soldier. “The state of exception” marks an additional step in the action of the authorities and a direct handling of the subject by the Head of State.

Six beheaded prisoners

According to General Fausto Buenano, who led the operations to regain control of the buildings, the victims were wearing “impacts of projectiles from firearms and shards of grenades”, while at least six of the prisoners were beheaded. This new riot is a reminder that the “prison crisis” continues in Ecuador, a consequence of murderous rivalries between drug trafficking gangs linked to the formidable Mexican cartels of Sinaloa and Jalisco Nueva Generacion, experts explain. Two of the gangs that support these cartels have around 20,000 members nationwide, police estimate. “There has been a prison crisis since 2010, with an average of 25 homicides per year, but it has accelerated considerably from 2017 until the peak of this year”, believes Fernando Carrion, security expert. One third of inmates “come from criminal organizations linked to international drug trafficking”, specifies this expert. The Ecuadorian penitentiary system has nearly 65 prisons and some 39,000 prisoners, with a capacity of around 30,000 places, or an overcrowding of 30%.

On the same subject

The most read articles Denmark: an artist who was to exhibit 70,000 euros in banknotes left with the money Home energy diagnostics: a bad surprise for owners LIVE – End of the mask at school: here is the list of the 47 departments concerned from Monday Rise in energy prices: Jean Castex will announce measures at 8 p.m. on TF1 this Thursday Donald Trump’s “terrifying anger” told by his former spokesperson

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.