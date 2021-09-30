More

    EdF (Espoirs): the list with Camavinga and Gusto

    The coach of the France Espoirs team, Sylvain Ripoll, communicated this Thursday his list for the next matches against Ukraine (October 8) and Serbia (October 12) as part of the qualifications for Euro 2023. No Summoned by Didier Deschamps (see the 14:13 news), Eduardo Camavinga is called to the Bleuets.

    The Real Madrid midfielder will accompany well-known names in Ligue 1: William Saliba, Rayan Cherki, Loc Badé, Benoit Badiashile, Sofiane Diop, Maxence Caqueret, Amine Gouiri, Melvin Bard, Adrien Truffert, Joris Chotard, Enzo Le Fée, Khéphren Thuram or Arnaud Kalimuendo. Note the first call-up of young Lyon right-back Malo Gusto and former Toulouse strikers Amine Adli (Leverkusen) and Janis Antiste (La Spezia).

    The Blueberries list:

    Guardians: Bajic (Saint-Etienne), Dietsch (Seraing), Meslier (Leeds).

    Defenders: Badé (Rennes), Badiashile (Monaco), Bard (Nice), Gusto (Lyon), Kalulu (Milan), Saliba (OM), Truffert (Rennes).

    Environments : Beka Beka (Lokomotiv Moscow), Camavinga (Real Madrid), Caqueret (Lyon), Chotard (Montpellier), Diop (Monaco), Le Fée (Lorient), Thuram (Nice).


    Attackers: Adli (Leverkusen), Antiste (La Spezia), Cherki (Lyon), Cho (Angers), Gouiri (Nice), Kalimuendo (Lens).

    Read 5.012 times – by Romain Rigaux on 09/30/2021 at 4:33 p.m.



