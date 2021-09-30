More

    eFootball 2022: the new PES already mocked and decried by the players | Xbox one

    Technology


    Football fans can try out eFootball 2022 as of today. Konami’s new game formerly known as PES is available for free-to-play and many players have already embarked on the adventure. Unfortunately, the first returns are not glorious.

    Read also: PES 2022 becomes eFootball: free-to-play, cross-gen, roadmap … all the information and a trailer!

    Failed launch

    On social networks, the clips and comparative images with the old opuses fuse since this morning. This new episode which took the direction of the game service is obviously not at all up to expectations. It is mainly the graphic design that is singled out by the fans. The faces of the most prestigious players like Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo are for example mocked because of a rendering very far from expectations.

    Many bugs are also highlighted, whether it is in the area of ​​collisions or animations sometimes giving rise to very funny situations.


    “Extremely negative” reviews on Steam

    On the Steam platform, the overall ratings are “extremely negative” with over 4000 ratings given by early players. The content is also necessarily singled out, and many people regret Konami’s choices.

    If you want to make up your own mind, you can download the game now for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PS5, and PC.


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleSaïd: “Signing in Lens gave me back a little taste for football, everyday joy”
    Next article25 years after his death, Claire, a very young woman with whom he lived 8 years of love, balances everything in a book that will shake France!

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC