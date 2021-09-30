eFootball 2022: the new PES already mocked and decried by the players | Xbox one

Football fans can try out eFootball 2022 as of today. Konami’s new game formerly known as PES is available for free-to-play and many players have already embarked on the adventure. Unfortunately, the first returns are not glorious.

Failed launch

On social networks, the clips and comparative images with the old opuses fuse since this morning. This new episode which took the direction of the game service is obviously not at all up to expectations. It is mainly the graphic design that is singled out by the fans. The faces of the most prestigious players like Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo are for example mocked because of a rendering very far from expectations.

Many bugs are also highlighted, whether it is in the area of ​​collisions or animations sometimes giving rise to very funny situations.





I was a full match on # eFootball2022, after a very big tackle from Lukaku, the coach himself closed the hole so that the match could continue under the best conditions. The level of AI is really higher than in # FIFA22 pic.twitter.com/wQ9qxB9kso – Rafaeru MSRP (@ Rafaeru2K) September 30, 2021

“Extremely negative” reviews on Steam

On the Steam platform, the overall ratings are “extremely negative” with over 4000 ratings given by early players. The content is also necessarily singled out, and many people regret Konami’s choices.

If you want to make up your own mind, you can download the game now for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PS5, and PC.