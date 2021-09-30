EFootball: all that changes for the successor to PES

A free game upon installation

It is probably the disappearance of the acronym PES, known to all fans of all video games, which will hurt the purists the most. But by the wayeFootball PES 2021 To eFootball 2022, Konami intends to wipe out the past. Goodbye also to the paid model, at 70 € the new game, which has made the fortune of the Japanese publisher in recent years: from now on, the virtual football simulation will be free-to-play, that is to say free with the installation, but with the possibility of obtaining additional contents by paying.