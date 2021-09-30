EFootball: all that changes for the successor to PES

Pro Evolution Soccer is not anymore. Or at least not under that name. The essential license for football games, long the number 1 in the genre before being largely surpassed by FIFA in recent years, has chosen a total overhaul. His latest opus, titled eFootball 2022, which comes out this Thursday in a lighter version, testifies to this new direction: change of name, economic model and game fundamentals.
A free game upon installation
It is probably the disappearance of the acronym PES, known to all fans of all video games, which will hurt the purists the most. But by the wayeFootball PES 2021 To eFootball 2022, Konami intends to wipe out the past. Goodbye also to the paid model, at 70 € the new game, which has made the fortune of the Japanese publisher in recent years: from now on, the virtual football simulation will be free-to-play, that is to say free with the installation, but with the possibility of obtaining additional contents by paying.
Thus, updates will be offered regularly to add new features to the game. The version that comes out on September 30 is therefore, on purpose, very refined: only nine teams available (including FC Barcelona, Juventus or Bayern Munich) and six stadiums for local matches or against artificial intelligence. It will also be possible to participate in weekly events, for some rewards.
Updates in the fall
Really light starting content, which will be fleshed out with an update this fall. This should offer new game modes, including ” Creative Teams “Online, where you can build your own team as in” Ultimate Team “From FIFA, which should allow eFootball to be economically viable.
This new game also benefits from a graphics update with the use of a new engine under Unreal Engine. Regarding the gameplay, the emphasis was on one-on-one in a match, with the ability to better control his punching force and dribbling speed. Will his adjustments be enough to close the popularity gap that currently separates eFootball of FIFA ? Not sure: EA Sports’ rival simulation, which comes out on Friday, is the best-selling cultural good in France.