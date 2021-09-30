Eight albums to learn to love Miles Davis

At first glance, jazz can be frightening. Miles Davis’ discography even more. Plethoric, heterogeneous as possible, often complex. Yet it is quite possible to immerse yourself in it and understand it without hurting yourself too much. To do this, you have to know where to start. First, two periods are the most conducive to an introduction to his music: the end of the 1950s and the 1980s. It is wise to linger there first and then rush into the mad spirit and awesome from the greatest jazzman in history.

But let things be clear: this list is in no way intended to list and even less to classify the best albums of the trumpeter. It is a question of condensing those which act as gateways to his work and its different periods. At the risk of abandoning some of his masterpieces such as Bitches Brew, On The Corner, A Tribute To Jack Johnson, ESP or Milestones. But for once, the important thing is not there.

1. “Kind Of Blue” (1959)

This is the best-selling jazz album of all time. And that is not a coincidence. Kind Of Blue is considered by many to be the centerpiece of Miles Davis’ discography. But it is also one of its most accessible. At the end of the 1950s, with the help of his then tenor saxophonist, the immense John Coltrane, the trumpeter developed an attraction for what is called modal jazz. To put it simply, this means that the chord suites are less complex, more regular, and that the instrumentalists can indulge in improvisations without worrying too much about the setups or structures that are increasingly difficult to remember. In other words, if the basis of the composition is refined, its melodies become predominant. “Why play so many notes when it suffices to play the most beautiful?”, Miles Davis was saying.

When sacred monsters are given the opportunity to express themselves with almost total freedom, the result is insanely deep and sweet. The first track of the album, “So What”, illustrates this approach by itself, with this double bass line then these two piano chords repeated at will and which form one of the most famous themes of the genre. For those who would like to take the experience beyond listening, the book Kind Of Blue – The making-of of Miles Davis’ masterpiece (The Word and the Rest, 2017), is essential.

2. “Tutu” (1986)

With Miles Davis, there are therefore two major entry points: his period from 1955 to 1960 and which therefore characterizes his entry into modal jazz. But also the last decade of his career. Not because it would be better than the others, but because the musician used a lot of elements or motifs in it that spoke to the general public at the time. In a way, his goal during this period was above all to explore new sounds, new formats, and to bring purely rock, funk and synthetic elements into his jazz.

This approach has conquered a very large audience, in particular via the album Tutu, released in 1986. Mainly composed and produced by young bassist Marcus Miller, it is imbued with sounds that are both mysterious and industrial. Its structure is largely based on drums, percussion and drum machines (as evidenced by the track “Tomaas”), Miles Davis having recorded his trumpet parts alone in the studio, after everyone else, something he had hardly ever done before.

3. “Lift for the scaffold” (1957)

Back to modal jazz. The soundtrack of the film Elevator to the Gallows (directed by Louis Malle) was recorded by Miles Davis and his musicians at the same time they were viewing the footage for the first time, in direct reaction to the scenes. Misty, enigmatic, this music alone symbolizes the sound dressing of black films of the time. There are simple structures, slower tempos, loose melodies full of reverberation.

Sometimes populated with very short pieces, such as “Julien’s Escape”, it is certainly centered around the trumpet, but above all the double bass, an instrument which perfectly suits the ambiences and the felted steps turned by the director. The credits of the film, appearing at the beginning of the disc, are a popular classic, the kind of song that you feel you have heard before even if you haven’t.

4. “Relaxin ‘With The Miles Davis Quintet” (hard bop period, 1957)

Only one year before the recording of the soundtrack ofElevator to the Gallows, Miles Davis is in a whole different musical universe. He has just signed with the biggest record company of the moment, Columbia. Problem, he is still under contract with Prestige Record, to whom he still owes five albums. Never mind, in two days (May 11 and October 26, 1956), he summons his musicians for two marathon studio sessions. What to draw from the five remaining discs including the tetralogy Cookin ‘, Relaxin ‘, Steamin ‘ and Workin ‘.





For the story, this series is part, with other records, of the bases of the hard bob movement, which succeeds the be-bop and is characterized by a slower tempo and more turned towards the heritage of swing and blues. Relaxin ‘ is a model of its kind, composed of the sweet ride “You’re My Everything”, the classic “It Could Happen To You” or the energetic “I Could Write A Book”.

5. “The Man With The Horn” (1981)

Another major record of his last period, The Man With The Horn is a superb example of quite affordable and funky jazz fusion. We find Marcus Miller on bass, certainly the most prominent musician on this record. Unlike in Tutu, which will be released five years later, we find here even more pronounced rock influences, in particular thanks to guitarist Mike Stern, who signs insane solos as on “Fat Time”.

The eponymous track is a fine example of Miles Davis’ openness at this point in his life: he uses wah-wah effects on his trumpet and invites keyboardist Randy Hall to sing, a rare occurrence in the discography of the leader. This atmosphere contrasts completely with what was then the last album to date from the leader, On The Corner, released nine years earlier, one of the most difficult to tackle, but also one of the best (patience, you’ll come to that).

6. “In A Silent Way” (1969)

“Play like you don’t know how to play!” Here is what Miles Davis would have said to his new guitarist John McLaughlin before starting the recording of “In A Silent Way”, the second track from the album of the same name. So the musician played a very basic chord, an E major, and started improvising on that basis. Then, things gradually become more complex while keeping in mind this desire for simplicity and simplicity.

We are in 1969, Miles Davis begins his jazz fusion period, the one that will give birth to the masterpiece Bitches Brew a year later, the one that will mark the rest of his career, until his death in 1991. If the first song, “Shhh / Peaceful”, is a little more difficult to access, there is nonetheless a magnificent proof of the capacity of the trumpeter to pose singular and very visual atmospheres.

7. “Porgy and Bess” (1958)

Total change of register. Composed in 1935 by George Gershwin, the opera Porgy and Bess has been reinterpreted many times. The track “Summertime” is one of the most famous arias in the history of American music. Yes, just that. Several jazz versions exist, but that of Miles Davis and Gil Evans is certainly the most notable.

The two acolytes, then in the process of taking the opposite view of the hyper-complex chord structures of the be-bop movement, want to simplify the approach to jazz (hello modal jazz). Their new exploration of Porgy and Bess replaces the lyrics of the singers with wind instruments interpreting the melodies, giving Miles Davis’ trumpet a spoken aspect and focused on the accuracy of each note.

8. “Dig” (1951)

After all that, it only remains to go back to the basics, the be-bop, the first period of Miles Davis. It would be tempting to rush towards Birth Of The Cool, recorded in 1949 (but only published in 1957), but Dig, less known, seems more appropriate for those who discover his work. The be-bop having revolutionized the approach to jazz while making it more complex, the second period of the movement already tends to make it less eccentric and experimental. Dig is part of this wave.

The tempos are less frantic like “Bluing” (but no “Conception”, let’s face it), and the record is adorned with a magnificent ballad with a version of the standard “My Old Flame”, on which the great saxophonist Sonny Rollins offers a solo to cry.