EL (M) | The four French clubs know their opponent in pools

For the first time in history, four French clubs will play in the group stage of the European League. Aix, Nantes, Toulouse and Nîmes have known their opponents since this morning.

In group B, the HBC Nantes avoided a good part of the pitfalls foreseen by the draw, and will leave favorite of his group, where his most dangerous opponent seem to be Benfica Lisbon. The Portuguese team, where former Montpellier player Alexis Borges plays and led by Chema Rodriguez, eliminated the Germans from Rhein-Neckar Löwen in the third qualifying round. Nantes inherited the less upscale German formation, Lemgo, the Finns from Cocks, the Russians from Chekhov, who fell from Nîmes in the round of 16 of the competition last season and the Danes from GOG. The team of phenomenal right-back Mathias Gidsel stopped in the quarterfinals of the competition last season.

The route will be a little more complicated for Aix, which will face the defending Germans from Magdeburg in Group C. The PAUC will be joined by the Slovenes from Velenje, the Swedes from Sävehof, the Spaniards from La Rioja and the Croats from Nexe.





THE’USAM Nimes was placed in Group D, where he will meet Sporting Portugal, whom he had already met last season in the European League. With the Hungarians from Tatabanya, the Macedonians from Pelister, the Greeks from Athens and the Swiss from Schaffhausen, eliminated in the round of 16 last season by Montpellier, Nîmes inherits a homogeneous group with some exotic trips.

Last French club engaged, Toulouse will have to fight to get a place in the top four of Group A. Between Plock, semi-finalist last season, Berlin, finalist last May, and the Irun / Presov duo, used to European games, the Fenix ​​will have to work together to advance to the round of 16. Last season, Nemanja Ilic’s teammates (photo) missed out on qualifying for the round of 16 for two small goals.

The full draw:

Group A: Bidasoa Irun (ESP), Pfadi Winterthur (SUI), Tatran Presov (SVK), Füchse Berlin (ALL), Orlen Wisla Plock (POL), Fenix ​​Toulouse Handball (FRA)

Group B: HBC Nantes (FRA), Chekhovskie Medvedi (RUS), Cocks (FIN), TBV Lemgo Lippe (ALL), GOG (DEN), SL Benfica (POR)

Group C: SC Magdeburg (ALL), IK Sävehof (SWE), RK Gorenje Velenje (SLO), PAUC Handball (FRA), BM Logroño La Rioja (ESP), RK Nexe (CRO)

Group D: Grundfos Tatabanya (HON), HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD), AEK Athens HC (GRE), Sporting CP (POR), USAM Nimes Gard (FRA), Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI)

The group stage will start on October 19 and the ten days will stretch until March 8. The top four in each group will qualify for the round of 16.

Kevin domas