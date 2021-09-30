Elegant and smiling Carla Bruni in a tight jumpsuit at the Yves Saint-Laurent show

Since September 27, Fashion Week has been in full swing in the French capital. Several stars had made the trip for the Saint-Laurent fashion show on Tuesday. Among them, Carla Bruni, who had opted for an elegant black combination.

After a 2020 edition weakened by the health crisis, Fashion Week is back in good and due form! This week, it is in Paris that the big names in fashion met to discover the women’s collection for spring / summer 2022. This Tuesday, September 28, at the foot of the Eiffel Tower, the Saint- parade took place. Laurent, signed by designer Anthony Vaccarello. The opportunity for fashion aficionados to take a little outing on the Esplanade du Trocadéro. Among the guests, we counted among others Carla Bruni, who, as usual, had opted for elegance and sobriety. The companion of Nicolas Sarkozy had set her sights on a tight black jumpsuit, cinched at the waist and flared at the ankles. The furiously 70s-style creation went perfectly with Carla Bruni’s airy brushing, and at the same time revealed the old model’s ever-so slender silhouette.

Carla Bruni, surrounded by an audience of stars at the Saint-Laurent fashion show

Carla Bruni was not the only celebrity present at the parade on Tuesday. Indeed, the guests also included Catherine Deneuve, who had taken out the leather pants, Ana Girardot, chic in Bermuda shorts, or even Charlotte Gainsbourg, dressed in a gingham print suit and accompanied by her son, Ben. Béatrice Dalle, all dressed in black, and Augustin Trapenard, who displayed a rebellious look with leather jacket and shaved head, were also in the game.

