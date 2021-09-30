Ellen Pompeo reveals her massive clash with Denzel Washington on the set of Grey’s Anatomy

Ellen Pompeo, the star of Grey’s Anatomy, has just revealed having had a big clash with Denzel Washington on the set of the medical series, of which he was directing an episode.
After 18 seasons, Ellen Pompeo almost became the patron saint of Grey’s Anatomy. The one who embodies the heroine of the series Meredith Gray since 2005 has gained ground over the years, with this role which serves as a bit of revenge for the actress. If the actress has thought several times to leave the series, and admitted to having stayed, in part, because of the money, she is still faithful to the position, for season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy which starts in the United States this Thursday, September 30. While the series is the subject of many revelations, especially on the real reasons for the departure of Patrick Dempsey who “terrorized everyone”, Ellen Pompeo has also revealed a well-kept secret. The actress just revealed that she had a huge clash with Denzel Washington, when he came to direct an episode of the medical series.
Why Ellen Pompeo and Denzel Washington argued on the set of Grey’s Anatomy
Actor and director Denzel Washington has indeed come to direct episode 9 of season 12 of Grey’s Anatomy, a chapter titled A Stunning Silence, putting Meredith Gray at the center of the story. Corn Ellen Pompeo and Denzel Washington had a dispute on the set, due to a misunderstanding about a dialogue improvised by the actress. This is what unveiled Ellen Pompeo to her former partner Patrick Dempsey, with whom she had a moving reunion in season 17, in her podcast. “Denzel fell on me. He told me ‘I’m the director, don’t tell me what to do’. And I said to him ‘listen to me, motherfucker, this is my show, this is my shoot. Who are you talking to? ‘”.
Ellen Pompeo: “This is where the magic is born”
Ellen Pompeo was quick to ensure that she had a lot of respect for Denzel Washington, of whom she had previously said to be a huge fan. According to the actress, this clash was short-lived. “That’s what actors are. Passionate and fiery people, that’s where the magic comes from. So it was an amazing experience.” Among the recent revelations around Grey’s Anatomy, whose one of the stars has just changed her look, Katherine Heigl revealed what had pushed her to leave the series. The former Izzie performer also felt that she believed TR Knight (George) was wrong to walk away.