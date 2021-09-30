Elon Musk does not understand the self-driving beta confidentiality agreement

Elon Musk has spoken about a document to be signed by beta testers of autonomous driving developed by Tesla. For him, it shouldn’t exist.

Tesla has entered a phase of public testing to develop autonomous driving more quickly and improve Autopilot functionality. For several days now, some owners can become beta testers if they agree to sign a nondisclosure agreement (and have a paid option). The controversial document was commented on by Elon Musk at the Code Conference, Electrek reported in a September 28 article.

Elon Musk does not appear to approve of the existence of this confidentiality agreement. The point is, this document advises signatories not to share videos that are too compromising for Tesla (read: footage where Autopilot doesn’t perform very well), but it doesn’t formally prohibit it either. This is the argument used by Elon Musk: ” There are a ton of videos. People don’t seem to listen to me and prefer to ignore it. I don’t know why there is a nondisclosure agreement. “

Tesla can’t control all of its owners

Tesla was hoping to convince owners not to disclose too many details about the features under test. It missed. And the previews will no doubt multiply, as the beta becomes more accessible. At first, Tesla could be selective with the sample of people. In the future, he will hardly be able to do a witch hunt, if thousands of videos are published.





Everything suggests that this nondisclosure agreement, singled out after a Motherboard investigation, is there to make beta testers understand that their videos are likely to harm Tesla – company that ” many people [voudraient] see fail », Underlines the agreement. They are thus encouraged to pay attention to what they share, and to show only positive things about a technology that still has everything to prove in terms of security.

” The transition period to new technology is always a bit hectic Adds Elon Musk, who implies that autonomous driving will soon be an easily accessible option. In a tweet posted on September 28, he announced that 1,000 beta testers will be added every day. The selection will be made by the Safety Score (” 100/100 the first days, then 99, 98 … “).

