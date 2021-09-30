The Emil Frey group will open four second-hand car reconditioning factories in France and create 1,200 jobs

The first group of car dealers in France and owner of the Autosphere site, Emil Frey, will open four new factories in France to recondition used cars, the group announced on Wednesday. In a 50/50 investment with the BCAuto Enchères platform, Emil Frey intends to accelerate the reconditioning of recent used vehicles by industrializing it. It provides for the creation over three years of 1,200 jobs for mechanics, storekeepers, bodybuilders and other technicians.

A first center opened in 2020 near Poitiers (Vienne). The second center, still under construction in Lens (Pas-de-Calais) and should be launched in spring 2022 for an investment of 18 million euros. With 360 jobs at stake, this center should handle 45,000 vehicles per year. Three other centers should follow by 2024 to cover the territory: one between Paris and Metz, another in the South-East, and a last in the Lyon region.





An expanding second-hand market

Bought back from rental companies or individuals, the vehicles are resold on Emil Frey’s online second-hand site, Autosphere, or at professionals via its partner BCAuto. In a booming second-hand market but still dominated by sales between private individuals, the expansion of the offer of reconditioned vehicles is competing with classified ad sites but also with traditional garage owners. “We are facing a growing demand for quality on these vehicles”, underlined Hervé Miralles, president of Emil Frey France, during a press conference. “At the same time, we are trying to save money on these repair costs”.

Emil Frey thus intends to save 100 euros per reconditioned vehicle and to double its annual volume, eventually with 150,000 vehicles renovated per year. A competitor of Emil Frey, the Aramis Auto vehicle distribution platform, also operates two car reconditioning sites, in Drôme and Madrid (Spain).