England in awe of the savior Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese press in heaven after the demonstration of Benfica against Barça

England in awe of CR7

Old Trafford. Manchester. 95th minute. MU is still held in check by Villarreal on his 1-1 pitch. It was then that Cristiano Ronaldo appeared at the far post who catapulted the ball dragging into the Spanish surface at the bottom of Geronimo Rulli’s goal. The Portuguese saved United, who won 2-1 and finally launched their European campaign. It did not take more to put the English press in turmoil this morning. CR7 appears on the front page of all the country’s media and is presented as “the Savior” from Manchester. It’s even “unreal” for the Daily Star who does not forget to mention that the Portuguese is now the record holder for the number of matches played in the Champions League with 178 matches. “That’s what we got him to sign”, resumes on its front page The Times which reports Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s post-match comments. The Norwegian has never been so right.





Portugal thrilled for Benfica

While the Spanish press is firing red balls this morning on FC Barcelona, ​​again slapped by Benfica (0-3), the dailies in Portugal are on the contrary in heaven after the capital performance of the Lisbon club. A European night that the Portuguese have waited a long time for. Sixty years for the supporters of Benfica, who had not seen a victory against great Barça for 6 decades. It is therefore “giant” for Record this morning. “Diabolical”, according to In Bola, which underlines the importance of the Uruguayan striker Darwin Núñez, author of a double last night. Even the general press is on fire. the Correio da Manhã writes that“A European Benfica has crushed Barcelona”. “To crush”, the word is undoubtedly weak. This is the second 0-3 in a row in the Champions League conceded by Barça this season. The Blaugranas are very close to elimination.

Things are better for Juventus

After a difficult start to the season, things are better for Juventus. The Old Lady of Massimiliano Allegri even offered the luxury yesterday of beating the European champion, Chelsea, at Juventus Stadium (1-0). A 5th game without defeat in a row for the Turinese who have just linked 3 successes. What to restore morale to the Italian press, particularly worried at the start of the year. The Gazzetta dello Sport found “The Old Lady of Europe” while Tuttosport ignites and exclaims: “That is Juve!” For the Corriere dello Sport, the big winner of the evening is the Turin coach. “Allegri won big”, according to the media. As long as it lasts, as they say.