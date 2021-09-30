More

    England in awe of the savior Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese press in heaven after the demonstration of Benfica against Barça

    Sports



    • Man united



      2



      1



      Villarreal

    What follows after this advertisement

    England in awe of CR7

    Old Trafford. Manchester. 95th minute. MU is still held in check by Villarreal on his 1-1 pitch. It was then that Cristiano Ronaldo appeared at the far post who catapulted the ball dragging into the Spanish surface at the bottom of Geronimo Rulli’s goal. The Portuguese saved United, who won 2-1 and finally launched their European campaign. It did not take more to put the English press in turmoil this morning. CR7 appears on the front page of all the country’s media and is presented as “the Savior” from Manchester. It’s even “unreal” for the Daily Star who does not forget to mention that the Portuguese is now the record holder for the number of matches played in the Champions League with 178 matches. “That’s what we got him to sign”, resumes on its front page The Times which reports Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s post-match comments. The Norwegian has never been so right.


    Portugal thrilled for Benfica

    While the Spanish press is firing red balls this morning on FC Barcelona, ​​again slapped by Benfica (0-3), the dailies in Portugal are on the contrary in heaven after the capital performance of the Lisbon club. A European night that the Portuguese have waited a long time for. Sixty years for the supporters of Benfica, who had not seen a victory against great Barça for 6 decades. It is therefore “giant” for Record this morning. “Diabolical”, according to In Bola, which underlines the importance of the Uruguayan striker Darwin Núñez, author of a double last night. Even the general press is on fire. the Correio da Manhã writes that“A European Benfica has crushed Barcelona”. “To crush”, the word is undoubtedly weak. This is the second 0-3 in a row in the Champions League conceded by Barça this season. The Blaugranas are very close to elimination.

    Things are better for Juventus

    After a difficult start to the season, things are better for Juventus. The Old Lady of Massimiliano Allegri even offered the luxury yesterday of beating the European champion, Chelsea, at Juventus Stadium (1-0). A 5th game without defeat in a row for the Turinese who have just linked 3 successes. What to restore morale to the Italian press, particularly worried at the start of the year. The Gazzetta dello Sport found “The Old Lady of Europe” while Tuttosport ignites and exclaims: “That is Juve!” For the Corriere dello Sport, the big winner of the evening is the Turin coach. “Allegri won big”, according to the media. As long as it lasts, as they say.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleOrange blows up a sanction to 53 million euros against SFR
    Next articleBaccarat Hack 2100 – How to Play without Cheating

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC