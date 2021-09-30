Eutelsat rejects Patrick Drahi takeover offer

(AOF) – Following recent market rumors, Eutelsat confirms having received an unsolicited, preliminary and non-binding proposal from Patrick Drahi concerning a potential transaction on the entire share capital of the company. “The competent governance bodies of Eutelsat Communications have unanimously decided not to engage in discussions on the basis of the terms of this proposal,” explains the satellite operator.

AOF – LEARN MORE

The effervescent magazine press

In two years this press has evolved considerably in France. The three leading groups (Lagardère, Bertelsmann and Mondadori) have almost withdrawn to make room for new players. Today, the Lagardère group only retains “ Paris Match ” and the ” JDD “. The titles ” She “, ” Femina version », ” Télé 7 jours ”,“ France Dimanche ”, ” Paris here “ were sold to a new entrant, Czech Media Invest (CMI), controlled by Czech Daniel Kretinsky.





Pascal Chevalier, from the Net economy, took over Mondadori France (” Grazia “, ” Biba “, ” Close ”, ” Science & Life ») last year, after resuming ” Marie-France “ en 2013. His group is now competing for the leadership position with Prisma Media, which could fall into the hands of Vivendi, controlled by Vincent Bolloré. Prisma Media notably owns the titles “Femme Actuelle”, “Geo”, “Gala”, “Here”, “Télé-Loisirs” and “Capital”.