“Everything was reduced to one man…”

She did not expect such an impact. In March 2021 is broadcast the documentary I’m not a bitch, I’m a journalist by Marie Portolano. The sports journalist gave the floor to her colleagues who denounced the sexism they had suffered during their careers. Very quickly, the controversy swells and targets a man: Pierre Ménès. Censored, a leaked sequence. We see the sports journalist reacting to the forced kiss that he had allowed himself to do ten years earlier to Isabelle Moreau in the Canal Football Club. Guest of the podcast TV women, Marie Portolano returned to the consequences of her documentary. And regrets the turn of events.

The genesis of the project

In this long interview that she gives us, the journalist explains why she wanted to make this shocking documentary: “I got this idea after seeing a great documentary by Olivier Dacourt and Marc Sauvourel which is called “I am not a monkey”, which deals with racism in football. It was broadcast on Canal + a few years ago and I saw this documentary and I thought it was great. I remember having a discussion with my husband and I said to myself that the same thing had to be done on minorities. We women in sport still have some concerns, I thought about it, I called several of my sisters and I noticed that the floor was unanimous. I told myself that there was something to do“, she explains.





“I was extremely surprised”

It was the first surprise of the consequences (which led to the ousting of Pierre Ménès, editor’s note): “I did not expect such a stir at all. I was extremely surprised, I was even surprised before the documentary was broadcast when the link was opened to journalists, requests for interviews, for articles. The documentary was not even broadcast yet that there were already articles in the Nouvel Obs, in Le Monde, in Télérama… Things that I would never have imagined achieving. And so, I said to myself that there really was a subject. I was very stressed, I was afraid of the reactions and it calmed me down a bit“, she recalls.

“I was embarrassed by the space it took”

The site Les Jours then unveiled a non-broadcast sequence that overwhelms the consultant Pierre Ménès: “The impact then was very strong, it was all the stronger following the scenes which were cut from this documentary and which were then broadcast later. I didn’t expect that either. I was embarrassed by the space it took because what I wanted to do was give a voice to women and suddenly everything was reduced to one man and that bothered me.“

Women of TV, the podcast that gives voice to those who shine on the small screen

Find the full interview in TV women, a conversation with female figures on the air. In a world that is still very masculine, they have made a place for themselves. And they tell how. Among the guests of this series, we also find Sophie Davant, Élise Lucet, Alexia Laroche-Joubert, Iris Mittenaere and Marie-Sophie Lacarrau. The sixth episode, with Marie Portolano therefore, is available from September 27 on all podcast platforms (Spotify, Deezer, Apple Podcast…).

