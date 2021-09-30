expired doses of Pfizer injected into 250 people in the Loire

There is no identified risk for their health, assures the National Agency for the Safety of Medicines (ANSM). The Agency cannot, however, guarantee effectiveness against Covid-19.

In the Loire, at least 250 people, including a hundred schoolchildren, were vaccinated with doses of Pfizer vaccine whose date of use had passed, reveals France Bleu Saint-Etienne Loire Wednesday, September 29.

These doses were injected in September, in particular to college students from seven establishments, indicates the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes regional health agency, which recognizes “a collective error.”

This batch of vaccines, thawed on August 6, could in theory be administered until September 5. But the doses were used for vaccination operations between September 7 and 21. The National Medicines Safety Agency (ANSM) ensures that there is no identified risk for the health of people vaccinated with this batch. On the other hand, it cannot guarantee its effectiveness against Covid-19.





These vaccines were also used during “Go to” vaccination operations in the municipalities of Firminy, La Ricamarie, Roche-la-Molière and Chambon-Feugerolles. The colleges concerned are those of Claude Fauriel, Jules Vallès and Marc Seguin in Saint-Étienne, the college Jean Rostand in Saint-Chamond, the colleges of Pilat and Saint-Joseph in Bourg-Argental and the college l’Astrée in Boën-sur -Lignon. An audit was launched by the Regional Health Agency to identify the origin of the dysfunction. According to the first elements, the thawing dates would not have been recorded on the vials, as should be done.