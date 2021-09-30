FC Nantes is still making Genesio pay a hard blow

Zapping Goal! Football club Stade Rennais: top 10 most expensive transfers

While Rennes will play Thursday (9 p.m.) in the Europa Conference League on the pitch at Vitesse Arnhem, Bruno Genesio will still be deprived of his Croatian attacking midfielder Lovro Majer, still absent due to a contusion to his hip. Jérémy Doku, absent since his left thigh injury against FC Nantes (1-0, August 22), is also forfeited. We can think that the comeback of the Belgian international will not be forced for the reception of PSG on Sunday (1 p.m.) but rather after the international break.

In addition, Ouest France informs us that the prefecture of Ille-et-Vilaine has authorized the movement of a maximum of 650 PSG supporters for this flagship meeting of the 9th day of L1, but within a very strict framework. It is indeed a high-risk match after the aggression of an ultra Rennes and the theft of an RCK tarpaulin by individuals suspected of being Parisians.

PSG supporters will thus have to go to Rennes by public transport, to a mandatory meeting point set by the state services. The police will then supervise the movement of buses of PSG supporters to and from Roazhon Park. An entire program.