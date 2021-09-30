Firesprite: the latest PlayStation studio strengthens with the purchase of Fabrik Games – teller report

The press release tells us that Fabrik Games was already the official little brother of Firesprite because it was founded by the same person, Graeme Ankers, two years apart. In addition to a collaboration on The Persistence, the sci-fi rogue-like of Firesprite, Fabrik Games has also developed two original titles, the infiltration game Filthy Lucre and the platform game in virtual reality The lost bear.

Led by Errol Ismail since March 2020, the Fabrik Games team is now officially part of Firesprite, which consequently has no less than 265 employees as of September 29, 2021. An already significant figure which could well pass the 300 mark soon. given the 44 positions currently to be filled on the studio site.





If Firesprite has reached such a workforce less than 10 years after its training by former PlayStation Studio Liverpool, it is to be able to launch multiple projects simultaneously. The studio has no less than 3 AAA titles in production: a virtual reality action-adventure game, a narrative adventure game and a multiplayer shooter.

“I’m excited to announce that we’re bringing Fabrik Games and Firesprite together as part of our exciting next step with PlayStation Studios. It’s a team of passionate and committed developers, led by industry veterans who have worked on many AAAs. We look forward to strengthening our talented creative team and continuing our journey to deliver truly unique experiences for PlayStation fans.“commented Graeme Ankers, Managing Director of Firesprite.