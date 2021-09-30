Foot OL – OL-Brondby, a match to win in the stands – Olympique Lyonnais

No big Europe, neither a match at 9:00 pm, nor a Champions League, it is the small European Cup which awaits OL this Thursday.

For its return to the European scene, Lyon will host Bröndby in a Groupama Stadium which risks being sparse. The match will take place at 6:45 p.m. on a Thursday, against a Danish team that does not necessarily raise the crowds. The victory acquired in the first match in Glasgow against the Rangers puts OL in the right direction, and some Lyon followers are perhaps reserving for future more prestigious posters. Nevertheless, still as demanding at all levels, Peter Bosz hopes that his team will succeed in igniting the stadium, and too bad for those who did not want to come.

Giving regrets to those absent

“ We have the public with us. The supporters are important, and we must make those who are not there regret it, because we want to offer the game. But in the European Cup, there are always special atmospheres », Underlined a Peter Bosz well aware that there will be some big holes in the stands of Groupama Stadium. And yet, this Thursday meeting could also sound like a last chance for Lyon supporters to cheer their team on before Sunday’s derby. For security reasons, the movement of OL fans to Geoffroy-Guichard has been prohibited.





OL had still not opened the upper part of the stadium as the match approached, and the risk is that the Danish fans will also set fire to it. They are indeed 2000 to have responded for this trip, a sign that the prospect of playing in Lyon represents a very good poster for the club in the suburbs of Copenhagen. At OL, it is difficult to bet on an attendance exceeding 25,000 spectators for this meeting …