Foot OM – Cengiz Ünder, OM’s first victory against Galatasaray

This Thursday evening, OM faces Galatasaray in the shock of the second day of the Europa League. A match for which Cengiz Ünder will start …

With three goals in Ligue 1 since the start of the season, the Turkish international has quickly established himself as one of Marseille’s major offensive assets. On his right side, he has a unique profile within Jorge Sampaoli’s squad thanks to his speed, the precision of his passes and the power of his left foot strike. This Thursday evening against his compatriots from Galatasaray, he will be eagerly awaited to help put OM back on track after the Phocaeans’ defeat against Lens at the Vélodrome. Cengiz Ünder will be all the more in the spotlight as Galatasaray wanted to recruit him this summer, before Pablo Longoria finally won the bet, according to information relayed by Le Phocéen.





Ünder like a fish in water at OM

Former Galatasaray goalkeeper and current leader of AS Roma, Morgan De Sanctis had personally been approached by the leaders of the Turkish club to find out the conditions of a transfer of Cengiz Ünder. Finally, Galatasaray had not been able to complete the file and Olympique de Marseille took the opportunity to afford the twirling Turkish winger. A transfer that OM and Cengiz Ünder do not regret. Present at a press conference before Galatasaray’s reception at the Vélodrome, the Marseille striker said his transfer to Marseille had been the best decision of his career. “I came here thanks to the coach and President Longoria who insisted a lot. Coming to OM is one of the best decisions I’ve made in my career. My goal is to go even further than my current performances, and to shoot the club as high as possible ” he explained. Words that come at the right time before the reception of Galatasaray on the second day of the group stage of the Europa League at the Vélodrome.