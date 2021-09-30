for Conte, Tuchel doesn’t know how to use Lukaku

Antonio Conte, Romelu Lukaku’s former coach at Inter Milan, believes that Thomas Tuchel has not yet found the right formula to use the Belgian striker, transferred to Chelsea this summer.

Without a club after slamming the door of Inter Milan at the end of last season, Antonio Conte is closely following the Champions League matches for Sky Italia. On Wednesday, he took a very close interest in the performance of Romelu Lukaku, his former player with whom he established a very strong relationship in Milan. But the former technician does not recognize the player who had greatly contributed to offering the title of Italian champion to the Nerazzurri last season.

He remained silent during the defeat of Chelsea, his new team since this summer, on the ground of Juventus (1-0). Blame it on its misuse by Thomas Tuchel, according to Conte. “I think he can still do better, especially with his technique,” said the Italian technician. He is already at a very high level, but a player must continue to improve until the day of his retirement. match, there are times when Lukaku needs to be activated, but other than that he is one of the most difficult attackers to face, as he can do damage in any area of ​​the pitch. “





“Chelsea haven’t figured out how to use it yet”

“I don’t think Chelsea have figured out how to use it yet,” he continues. “Last season they didn’t have a real center forward, so they were rolling, while Romelu is a real benchmark in attack. If they can figure out how to use Lukaku, then Chelsea can become the team to beat in the Champions League this season. “

Conte also returned to the special bond that united him to “Big Rom” these last two seasons. “A coach is good if he can improve the players, he concluded. I think we did a great job with Romelu for two years. He’s a very specific striker. You have to bring Lukaku into the box, he is dangerous. But when he starts from the midfield, he’s incredibly fast. It’s very difficult to find a player who is both a finisher, but who can also run from the midfield. These are also characteristics that I can see from Erling Haaland. I had followed Lukaku for a very long time and wanted to when I was at Chelsea, even when he was at West Brom. “