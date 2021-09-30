Formula 1 | 100 F1 victories: Hamilton’s statistics against the greatest

100 F1 successes: the brand, which was thought to be inaccessible, was achieved by Lewis Hamilton at the last Russian Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver is of course the first to reach this fateful bar.

Lewis Hamilton will have won 100% of his victories with a Mercedes engine (including 21 with McLaren). He holds the record for victories with the same engine manufacturer (Michael Schumacher is 2nd with 72 wins) and with the same manufacturer (79 wins for Lewis Hamilton with Mercedes, 72 therefore for the Kaiser with Ferrari).

Lewis Hamilton has also won one race in every season he has participated in, since 2007 an all-time high.

Michael Schumacher had won 8 Grands Prix de France, Lewis Hamilton has won 8 Grands Prix in Hungary and the United Kingdom. Record to beat next year?

Its lowest total of races won in a year was set in 2013, with just one victory with Mercedes in Hungary. His record is 11 victories, in 2014, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

This year Lewis has won 5 races for the moment and it could be his lowest total since 2017 (9 wins) or 2013. Note that it took a while between the 99th and the 100th victory (from Silverstone).

Lewis Hamilton also holds the record for victories (10) in a year without winning the world title: it was in 2016 against Nico Rosberg. He won 41 races without taking pole (ten more for Michael Schumacher).

Only once (Austria 2016) Lewis Hamilton won a race taking the lead on the last lap.

However, the number of consecutive victories remains the property of Sebastian Vettel (9 between Belgium 2013 and Brazil 2013). Lewis Hamilton is at 5 (Italy-USA 2014).

Since 2007, half of the Grands Prix have been won by either Hamilton or Vettel.

And in the story? How does Lewis Hamilton stand against the greats of sport?





With the record of victories, Sir Lewis Hamilton is therefore alone in front with 100, ahead of Michael Schumacher (91), Sebastian Vettel (53), Alain Prost (51), Ayrton Senna (41) and Fernando Alonso (32).

A possible clue to situate it in history is to compare the ratio of Grands Prix contested / number of victories. A ratio to be taken with great caution because it is of course difficult to compare the eras: depending on the general competitiveness of the grid and reliability, mainly, comparison is not right in F1.

In this game, it is Juan Manuel Fangio who remains in the lead: the Argentinian has won 47.06% of the Grands Prix he will have played, or 24 out of 51.

Alberto Ascari follows with 40.63% wins (13 out of 32). A figure to be put into perspective therefore since in 1952 and 1953 Ferrari had crushed the competition. And the Italian’s career was unfortunately cut short …

Lewis Hamilton is third in this ranking with a simple percentage to calculate: 35.87% (100 wins in 276 starts). Jim Clark is 4th with 25 wins and a ratio of 34.72%.

Then we find Michael Schumacher who won 29.94% of his Grand Prix (the Mercedes experience will have hurt him statistically).

Sir Jackie Stewart is 6th in this ranking in terms of ratio (27 wins in 99 Grands Prix, or 27.27%).

Prost and Senna then show very similar percentages (25.63% for the former, 25.47% for the other).

Finally we find Stirling Moss, the champion without a crown (16 wins, ratio of 24.24%).