Formula 1 | After Monza, Hamilton openly confides in his report to death in F1

The crash between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen at Monza could well have, without the halo, ended in the worst possible way for the Mercedes driver – who by his own admission after the race had the “save life” thanks to the halo.

This accident highlighted the relationship to danger, and inevitably to death, intrinsic to any F1 driver. And Lewis Hamilton has confided very openly on the issue.

Has he often thought of the worst behind the wheel?

“I would say in my youth, no, you didn’t think about it. When you are young you think you are going to live forever, but I think now of course I’m more aware of that which is why I had more gratitude. I certainly wouldn’t have been in this state of mind when I was younger. “

“I’m at a point in my life where I feel a lot of gratitude, and I thought to myself that things can change so quickly in life and that something can happen in a millisecond. I felt really grateful to be there, to be healthy. “

“You have to compartmentalize the relationship to danger. If you think about it a lot then of course it can affect you and I can’t allow it. I still love what I do and know there is a danger factor. I just think I’m grateful that security is where it is and I know we’re going to advance security next year and the impact structures are constantly improving. “





At some point, could the fear of the accident call into question Lewis Hamilton’s motivation to stay in F1 for a long time?

“I still have so much to do here. I respect this bubble of danger and it’s also exciting. “

“I can’t wait to get back in the car. I guess if one day I don’t feel like getting back in the car, you know it’s time to stop. But that doesn’t seem to be the case yet. “

The second half of the season (Monza has therefore shown it) could unfortunately be frequent in crashes between the two protagonists for the title… Does Lewis Hamilton apprehend it a little?

“With Max I think the most important thing is to make sure that we stay safe, because at the end of the day, with all this excitement and this championship, the only thing we want to see at the end of the year is that people go home and have a good winter. “