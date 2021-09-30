Formula 1 | Verstappen influenced Hamilton’s departure to Sochi

Mercedes F1 technical director Mike Elliott returned to Lewis Hamilton’s very cautious, if not erased, start in Sochi. The Briton started fourth and crossed the second corner in seventh position, having notably found himself behind Lando Norris.

“If you look at it really well, he was on the dirty side of the grid and he got off to a very good start regardless. explains Elliott. “He was making his way until the moment Norris moved in blocking his own.”

“We think Norris was also reaching his maximum speed, Lewis was coming in much faster with the suction in part because Norris was peaking with the deployment of his power.”

Hamilton reacted quickly to the following dilemma: “As a result, Lewis had to make a decision: is he trying to fight for that inside line or is he braking and making sure he is not involved in an incident at the first? turn ?”





The engineer recalls that his driver is playing for the title, and that he had everything to lose to hang on at this point in the race, while Max Verstappen was at the back of the grid: “You have to keep in mind that in Lewis’s mind his main championship opponent was at the back of the grid.”

“As a result, Lewis has to make a decision in that split second on the right thing to do. And the right thing to do for Lewis was to make sure he didn’t get knocked out in a crash on the first corner.”