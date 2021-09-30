Fortnite and the NFTs, an impossible story for Epic Games

The least we can say is that Fortnite is particularly powerful in the video game industry and can afford to largely influence trends, or even be at the origin of many of them. But as far as NFTs are concerned, on the other hand… that’s another story.

In recent times, with the rise of digitalization and cryptocurrency, many new trends have emerged on the web: one of them concerns NFTs, “non-fungible tokens”. In short, it is a completely dematerialized official good that it is possible to acquire legally: it can concern an image, a video, an audio file and we go, sometimes sold at the price of gold.

When we know the success of Fortnite in terms of in-game purchases, some wonder (and hope) if the battle royale will one day interfere in the realm of NFT. For the boss of Epic Games, the firm behind the game but also the Epic Games Store or the Unreal Ungine engine, it’s not about to happen.

Epic Games totally disinterested in NFTs

Tim Sweeney thus split a tweet to say the least evocative, cutting short many hopes.





We are not touching NFTs because the whole field is currently entangled in a thick mix of scams, off-center technology bases and scams.

This is clear and clear, and which sets the tone for the potential arrival of Fortnite in the field. The thinking head of Epic Games subsequently added that owning an NFT was roughly “Like” a picture on Twitter, almost questioning the very nature, non-fungible, of the famous tokens.

In short, all of this won’t happen anytime soon in Fortnite and the firm’s other software. Note that some professionals say that the situation could be reversed if only … the NFT managed, by one means or another, to help Epic Games in its lawsuit against Apple.

Fortnite NFTs, is that something you might have been interested in?