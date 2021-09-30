Forza Horizon 5: Recommended PC configurations revealed

The minimum and recommended technical requirements of Forza Horizon 5 have been revealed by Microsoft.

The Forza franchise is often seen as a technical showcase for Microsoft consoles, but it’s also a good way to test your PC. And precisely, lovers of beautiful landscapes scrolling at 300 km / h on a PC can now know if their machine will be able to run the game at best.

Microsoft promises a viewing distance described as “extreme”, with a large number of details and particles for formidable panoramas on Mexico. The game will support 21: 9 display for players with a suitable screen. the framerate will be unlockable, the resolution can be pushed up to 4K, and the game will support HDR. On the other hand, we regret the fact that the ray-tracing is only available for Forzavista mode, which is used to explore the interior of your cars (see image below).





Microsoft confirms that Xbox Wireless Controller will support haptic feedback. Finally, we were also treated to the list of compatible steering wheels with the game:

Logitech : Driving Force, G25, G27, G29, G920, G923PS, G923XB, Momo

: Driving Force, G25, G27, G29, G920, G923PS, G923XB, Momo Thrustmaster : Ferrari 458, T150 RS, T300 RS, T500 RS, TMX, T-GT, TS-XW, TX, TS-PC

: Ferrari 458, T150 RS, T300 RS, T500 RS, TMX, T-GT, TS-XW, TX, TS-PC Fanatec : V1, V2, V2.5, CSL, CSL DD, DD1, DD2, Universal HUB device

Forza Horizon 5, developed by Playground Games studio and published by Xbox Games Studios, will be released for PC, Xbox Series, and Xbox One on November 9.