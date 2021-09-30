France team: Giroud, Mandanda, Guendouzi, Camavinga, Clauss … Deschamps justifies his choices – football

After the announcement of his list of 23 players selected for the Nations League, Didier Deschamps explained his choices at a press conference on Thursday.

The selector of the France team, Didier Deschamps, unveiled this Thursday the list of players selected for the League of Nations (read here). The Blues have an appointment with Belgium on October 7 to secure a place in the final against Spain or Italy. It will be without Olivier Giroud or Steve Mandanda.

Giroud and Mandanda, sporting choices

At a press conference, the coach of the Blues obviously did not escape questions about these two absences. He was not very talkative about the Giroud case, not called for the second time in a row. I’m not going to explain more to you than I did. I make sporting choices in relation to the players who are there and who gave satisfaction at the last gathering. I remain on this position and this choice today , he explained, without completely closing the door a return of the AC Milan striker.

Mandanda will also have to be satisfied with a brief explanation.Relgu to the rank of number 3 in the hierarchy of tricolor goalkeepers during the last rally, the Marseillais pays his situation OM, where Jorge Sampaoli prefers Pau Lopez to him for five games. I make sporting choices, group life is another thing … Even if Steve is a regular in the France team, compared to his current situation I made this decision , indicated Deschamps, who chose to call Benot Costil because he believes that the Bordeaux has been performing since the start of the season with his club.

Guendouzi and Tchouamni impress

Nevertheless, there will be a representative of Marseille in the France group. Indeed, DD has chosen to recall midfielder Matto Guendouzi, who has made a good start to the season in the Phocen jersey. He is more mature and feels more important. The fact that I called her during the internship last time was already positive. Behind he confirmed, beyond his volume of play and his aggressiveness, an important technical quality. It brings life, freshness, it’s important , incense the former coach of OM.

The Mongasque Aurlien Tchouamni is also recalled. Excellent during his first selections in September, the former Bordelais made a strong impression. He is young but self-assured, has a high volume of play and was not emotionally impacted by his first selection. He has potential and an international future ahead of him. He has a lot of personality, what he does on the pitch is very interesting , judged Deschamps.





Still too early for Camavinga and Clauss

On the other hand, Eduardo Camavinga will still have to wait to find the Blues despite his good start in the jersey of Real Madrid. The selector wants to take his time before recalling the former Rennais, who had difficulty digesting his first convocations. Eduardo is coming out of a difficult period for him, Deschamps recalled. The fact of arriving at Real Madrid, where he made entries during matches and a match as a starter, shows that he is on the right track. It is up to him to continue on this path.

The Bayonnais was also questioned on Jonathan Clauss. While the right side position is often blamed for the Blues, the Lensois could have taken advantage of his good performance in the club to be called. We know very well what he does obviously, after it is not all to analyze the performance of a player in his club, we have to see what he can do at the international level, and there are levels cross between the two , warned Deschamps. A priori, Clauss will have to prove himself in the European Cup before joining the Blues, Lens or elsewhere.

