France team / List of 23: Giroud still absent, Mandanda replaced by Costil, Guendouzi is back … – Football

The selector of the France team, Didier Deschamps, unveiled the list of players summoned for the Nations League on Thursday. Giroud, Mandanda and Camavinga were not summoned, Guendouzi, Veretout, Tchouamni and Diaby were recalled.

Deschamps announced his list this Thursday

After two draws against Bosnia-Herzegovina (1-1) and Ukraine (1-1), then a victory against Finland (2-0) in the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, the French team ‘ready to play a semi-final of the League of Nations against Belgium on Thursday, October 7 in Turin. The selector Didier Deschamps announced this Thursday the list of 23 players selected.

Giroud and Mandanda absent

As expected, Olivier Giroud does not appear in this list. The AC Milan striker, who said to himself surprised Last Sunday in Tlfoot of his absence at the last meeting of the Blues, no longer seems to be part of the plans of the selector. The latter also decided to do without Steve Mandanda. Marseille goalkeeper, replaced by Bordeaux player Benot Costil, pays for his downgrading to a club.

On the other hand, the defenders of Bayern Munich, Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez, carry out their return in the group well. They accompany Raphal Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Jules Kound, Dayot Upamecano, Lo Dubois, Lucas Digne and Tho Hernandez in the defense sector. No Clment Lenglet or Kurt Zouma, therefore.

Guendouzi, Tchouamni, Veretout and Diaby reminders

In the absence of N’Golo Kant (Covid-19) and Corentin Tolisso (calf) in the midfield, the tricolor technician chose to trust Matto Guendouzi and Jordan Veretout. The Marseillais and the Roman will accompany Paul Pogba, Adrien Rabiot and Aurlien Tchouamni, who seduced his world at the last meeting. Despite his encouraging start at Real Madrid, Eduardo Camavinga still remains on the dock.

Giroud is not the only one absent in the offensive sector. Kingsley Coman, who is recovering from an operation on the heart, Ousmane Dembl, still injured, and Thomas Lemar are not there. Deschamps chose to trust Wissam Ben Yedder and Moussa Diaby alongside Karim Benzema, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbapp and Anthony Martial. Authors of good club performances in recent weeks, Nabil Fekir (Betis) and Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) did not convince the selector.

The list of 23 Blues:





Guardians: Benot Costil (Bordeaux), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Mike Maignan (AC Milan).

Defenders: Lucas Digne (Everton), Lo Dubois (Lyon), Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich), Tho Hernandez (AC Milan), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain), Jules Kound (FC Sville), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich), Raphal Varane (Manchester United).

Environments : Matto Guendouzi (Marseille), Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Aurlien Tchouamni (Monaco), Jordan Veretout (AS Rome).

Attackers: Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Anthony Martial (Manchester United), Kylian Mbapp (Paris Saint-Germain).

