French teenagers among the most affected by Instagram misdeeds

Internal documents posted online by the Wall Street Journal detail the deleterious effects of the application on adolescents, especially in France.

It’s a deluge of compromising information that has hit Facebook since September 13, when the Wall Street Journal regularly publishes internal company documents. Among the subjects raised, the sometimes unequal rules of moderation, the promotion of controversial content by algorithms, but also the negative effects of Instagram – a subsidiary of Facebook – on young users. With adolescent girls in the forefront, particularly prone to complexities related to appearance.

On September 29, Facebook wanted to react on this last point by publishing some of the research mentioned by the Wall Street Journal, attempting to contextualize the findings on the mental health of young women. A few hours later, the business daily published other studies, not shared by Facebook. Documents that confirm the effects of Instagram on teenage girls, especially in France.

“Feeling of ill-being”

“Teenage girls perceive Instagram as the worst social network when it comes to comparing their body and their appearance,” we read in the introduction to the document dating from February 2021. The text comments on an internal Facebook study of more than 50,000 users based in ten countries, including France.

Globally, half (48%) of young women claim to compare their appearance “often” or “always” when they use Instagram. The Facebook note acknowledges that this situation leads to “a feeling of unease”, with more than a third of teenage girls believing that they frequently or always see content that is a source of complexes.

Still according to the same source, Instagram is a source of “extreme pressure” to look perfect in the eyes of a third of teenage girls.





The study notably establishes the difference in perception between young men – also concerned, to a lesser extent – and young women, while comparing the situation between countries. According to the results, Western countries are the most affected, particularly France, which is more affected than the United States.

The document also compares the tendency to compare with others on Instagram and the physical complexes that an individual may have. A table shows that Instagram is potentially a source of complexes for users under the age of 30 and no longer for older people.

“This reinforces the idea that we need to focus our efforts on adolescents and young adults,” the internet note concludes, suggesting a desire on the part of Facebook to improve the situation.

Filters and likes

Another document this time relays a study of 100,000 people from nine countries (including France). Here again we find figures on the tendency of teenage girls to compare themselves negatively on Instagram. This is particularly the case for 10% of young French users.

The study looks back on two flagship functions of Instagram: likes and filters, again with harmful effects on the mental health of users.

“Seeing a lot of“ likes ”appear [sur les publications des autres, ndlr] goes hand in hand with negative resentment, ”say the researchers.

An observation that could be linked to Instagram’s desire to let users disable “likes” on their posts.

Finally, the researchers believe that the use of filters, one of the main functions of the application, is harmful to the mental health of users, especially in stories where this tool is frequently used for aesthetic purposes.

For several years, specialists have been warning about the effects of filters on self-perception, while some regulars on Instagram, Snapchat or TikTok have resorted to cosmetic surgery to better match these new models of beauty.