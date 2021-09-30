“Fruit” yogurts: what’s really in the pot

DIET – Too much sugar, and too little… if any fruit at all. The consumer association CLCV has investigated what is really in yoghurts and fruit desserts, by deciphering the packaging of 264 of them.

The offer is varied, even innumerable: with strawberries, raspberries, exotic fruits … The craze of the French for yoghurts or fresh flavored desserts is such that a major study was needed to take stock. on what they really contain. The consumer association CLCV investigated the shelves of nine supermarket chains, targeting yoghurts and fresh desserts which claim to be “fruit”.

The products under investigation contain on average 14% sugar, “or the equivalent of 3 lumps of sugar for an individual jar of 125 grams “, according to its authors. If the sugar level is even more marked in “desserts” (four lumps of sugar on average), the idea that yogurts are not very sweet is a myth.

Aromas, extracts, how to navigate?

To watch very closely on the packaging: the list of flavors. 80% of the products studied contain it, natural or not. A “strawberry flavor” can thus be synthetic and not contain any at all. A “natural flavor” is indeed, but it can come from another ingredient. “For example”, explains the CLCV, “a strawberry yogurt can contain a natural flavor from wood chips, but not a trace of strawberries!”. Only the designation “natural strawberry flavoring” obliges the mark to ensure that most of the flavor comes from the fruit itself.

Are there still fruits in the yogurt?



In your opinion, what really is the proportion of fruit in these yogurts? “I don’t know, 10% “, answer some customers at the microphone of TF1 in the report at the head of the article, “rather mixed or flavored”, “10%, no more”. In reality, it is even less than that. The 98 yogurts or desserts studied bearing on their packaging a representation of fruit contain on average only… 8%. “One in 10 contains none at all!” the authors are indignant. Here again, you must read the packaging carefully, a “raspberry flavor” is likely to have only the taste.

At the end of its test bench, the association calls for a strengthening of labeling regulations, “so that it is no longer possible to represent a fruit on the packaging if it is not present in the product “. The CLCV also asks manufacturers to systematically display the “nutri-score” on their packaging, which allows the customer, at a glance, to see where the nutritional value of the product purchased is classified from A to E. Finally, the whole of this survey is an implicit call to consumers to be vigilant and to be demanding.

