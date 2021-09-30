Gabby Petito case: the heartbreaking and disinterested request of his parents

Gabby Petito’s parents spoke at a press conference on Tuesday, September 28. The opportunity for them to make a special request.

What happened to Gabby Petito? On August 27, the 22-year-old American was reported missing. Last July, she left with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, on a road trip. After much research, his body was discovered by law enforcement in Grand Teton National Park in Moosey, Wyoming on September 20. This case quickly took a large media coverage and she crossed American borders. Thus, during a press conference this Tuesday, September 28, Nichole Schmidt, Gabby Petito’s mother and father Joseph Petito, made a special request. “I want to ask everyone to help all the missing people“, she first said before addressing the journalists in the room: “It’s up to you, everyone in this room to do it“. According to her, the disappearance and then the murder of her daughter must serve as an example so that the authorities put the same energy that was spent on Gabby in other investigations. “And if you don’t do this for other missing people, it’s a shame, because it’s not just Gabby who deserves it“, Nichole Schmidt said. Subsequently, it was Joseph Petito who mentioned the creation of a foundation whose goal is to help in the search for missing persons. “We need to take something positive out of this tragedy. We can’t let her name have been stolen in vain“, he concluded.





She was fulfilled. The disappearance, which turned into a murder of Gabby Petito, moved the whole world. The young woman was used to road trips and she constantly shared her trips on her social networks. At his funeral on September 26, Joe Petito, his father, said he was “very proud of my daughter. The whole planet knows his name. She has inspired many women and many men to do what is best for them first “, he had initially confided. Subsequently, he painted a very touching portrait of Gabby. “She was always a happy girl. People gravitated around her. His nature was to always smile and to treat everyone with kindness “, he had assured. Aware of the impact that Gabby Petito has on everyone, her father wanted to remind people that it is important to put your life first. If there’s a trip you want to take, take it. Do it now because you can do it. If you’re trapped in a relationship that’s not good for you, quit. Be inspired by what she brought here below “, he had concluded. Very touching words, which moved Internet users.

Gabby Petito case: who is the main suspect?

On July 2, Gabby Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie started a road trip in a campervan. However, it is alone that the young man returned to his home in Florida on September 1st. He had waited ten days before reporting the disappearance of his girlfriend. It was Brian Laundrie’s turn to go missing. To this day, it remains the main suspect of this case. In addition, following the discovery of Gabby Petito’s body, an autopsy was performed. The latter indicated that she had been murdered, as reported by the medical examiner, who classified this death as “homicide”, reported 20 minutes a few days ago. An arrest warrant was launched against Brian Laundrie on September 23 by the US Federal Police.

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge