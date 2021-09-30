Galatasaray: Probable lineups, TV channel, groups… The match sheet!

Olympique de Marseille receives Galatasaray on behalf of the second day of the Europa League. Probable eleven, group, statements, TV channel, weather forecast… All the pre-match information can be found here… This is the score sheet!

What time ? Which tv channel?

The meeting between Olympique de Marseille and Galatasaray will take place this Thursday at 9:00 p.m. at the Velodrome stadium. The match will be broadcast on W9 and Canal + Sport.

The group

Guardian : Lopez, Mandanda, Ngapandouetnbu

Defenders : Balerdi, Amavi, Peres, Lirola, Caleta-Car, Saliba, Alvaro

Environments : Rongier, Gerson, Gueye, Guendouzi, Harit, kamara

Forwards : Luis Henrique, De La Fuente, Dieng, Under, Payet, Milik

The probable eleven

Olympic Marseille :

Lopez (or Mandanda) – Caleta Car, Balerdi, Peres – Rongier (or Lirola), Gueye, Guendouzi, Gerson – Under, de la Fuente, Payet

Galatasaray :

Muslera – Boey (or Yedlin), Nelsson, Marcao, Van Aanholt – Cicaldau, Kutlu – Kilinc, Morutan, Aktürkoglu – Diagne

The stadium

This match will be played at the Stade Vélodrome (Capacity: 67,394 seats, 40,000 supporters announced / including 3,400 authorized with visitors).





The Arbiter of this OM – Galatasaray

The appointed arbitrator for OM – Galatasaray this Thursday is Mr. Pawel Raczkowski. Radoslaw Siejka and Adam Kupsik will assist Pawel Raczkowski while Johan Hamel will be the fourth referee.

Weather

Weather forecast in Marseille at 9 p.m.



– Overcast sky (cloud cover 11%)

– Percentage of rain: 0%

– Temperature 20 ° C

– Wind: NO 7 km / h

– Humidity rate: 60%

Accuweather.com forecast

OM VS Galatasaray confrontations

Pre-match statements “From what we have been able to analyze from Galatasaray, they are a team that builds their matches in a slightly different way than usual, they play very intensely without the ball. It will make the game more difficult for us so we will have to make changes, and be under this constant pressure. You have to structure yourself to attack in a more structured way, to work on possession and rapid transitions ” Jorge Sampaoli

– Source: Press conference (09/29/2021) “The most important thing is the result of the match. Tomorrow we have to win. We are very motivated for this competition. We’re ready, I’m ready. I’m waiting for one thing: the competition to start as soon as possible. (…) The presence of Fatih Terim (Galatasaray’s coach) is important to me. He was the one who made me come to the national team. I have an attachment for him. But, for me, the most important thing is to achieve the best possible performance to win the competition. “

Cengiz Under

– Source: Press conference (09/30/2021)

Marseille can punish us – Terim “Marseille are a good team, which started very well in the Championship. They have not had the desired results in their last two matches. But it’s a good team, which conceded a goal late in the game on the lawn of Lokomotiv Moscow (1-1). They have good players, it is one of the best teams in the French Championship. If we are not careful, on a loss of concentration, Marseille can punish us. We respect this OM team a lot. “