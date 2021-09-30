Gas increase: how much can you earn by changing supplier?

+ 12.6% in October, + 8.7% in September, + 5% in August, almost 10% in July … You can’t stand the successive increases in gas prices? It might be a good time to change providers, and that’s good, there are 21 on the market.

To play the competition, just compare the offers on the site of the energy mediator which lists all those that are marketed at the moment.

Let’s take an example: you live in a house with two children and you pay on average 1,544 euros for gas per year at a regulated rate. Other offers would allow you to pay less. 1296 euros (or 248 euros less) from the Spanish supplier Iberdrola or 1399 euros (or -145 euros) from the Italian Eni. But this is not always the right plan. Because when you look at it more closely, it is EDF, which is also a gas supplier, which offers the best offer insofar as its tariff is fixed for four years. That is 1317 euros (or -227 euros) and the guarantee of no longer supporting price increases for a long time.

Another example: with a family living in an apartment with two children as well. There, gas is used to cook and heat water with an annual bill of 413 euros in regulated tariff. Also in this case, the most advantageous offer is that proposed by the French supplier: 381 euros (ie – 32 euros) at a fixed price. A word of advice: always read the small lines of the subscription contracts.