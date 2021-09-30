Gas increase: how much can you earn by changing supplier?

INVOICE – Energy prices keep increasing as winter approaches, like gas prices on Friday 1 October. Do you have to change supplier to lower your bill? TF1’s news compared the offers.
VF –
+ 12.6% in October, + 8.7% in September, + 5% in August, almost 10% in July … You can’t stand the successive increases in gas prices? It might be a good time to change providers, and that’s good, there are 21 on the market.
All the info on
To play the competition, just compare the offers on the site of the energy mediator which lists all those that are marketed at the moment.
The most competitive fixed price offers
Let’s take an example: you live in a house with two children and you pay on average 1,544 euros for gas per year at a regulated rate. Other offers would allow you to pay less. 1296 euros (or 248 euros less) from the Spanish supplier Iberdrola or 1399 euros (or -145 euros) from the Italian Eni. But this is not always the right plan. Because when you look at it more closely, it is EDF, which is also a gas supplier, which offers the best offer insofar as its tariff is fixed for four years. That is 1317 euros (or -227 euros) and the guarantee of no longer supporting price increases for a long time.
Another example: with a family living in an apartment with two children as well. There, gas is used to cook and heat water with an annual bill of 413 euros in regulated tariff. Also in this case, the most advantageous offer is that proposed by the French supplier: 381 euros (ie – 32 euros) at a fixed price. A word of advice: always read the small lines of the subscription contracts.
Read also
- Gas prices: how far will the surge go?
- Gas price increase of 54% since January: how to lower your bill?
When we have made our choice, “it suffices to sign a contract with the new supplier and this automatically results in the termination of the contract with the old supplier”, indicates the energy mediator who adds that“It is important not to terminate with the old supplier, but to take out a new contract”. It’s free, toll-free, seamless and fast.
Finally, these different offers evolving from day to day, you can compare them regularly.
On the same subject
The most read articles
Home energy diagnostics: a bad surprise for owners
Donald Trump’s “terrifying anger” told by his former spokesperson
Anti-Covid vaccine: what do we know about the side effects of the 3rd dose?
LIVE – Covid-19: the number of new daily cases down 14% over one week
Unemployment insurance reform: what are the new rules for calculating the allowance?
defends the ambition of information
free,
verified and accessible to all thanks to the income of the
advertising .
To help us maintain this free service you can “change your choice” and accept all cookies.
MODIFY AND ACCEPT ALL