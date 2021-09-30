Gas prices, minimum wage, unemployment insurance … everything that changes this October 1

This October 1, several changes occur in the daily life of the French. Overview.

The price of gas has risen sharply. The regulated gas tariffs applied by Engie to nearly three million French households will increase by 12.6% on October 1, announced the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE). “This development is the result of the historic rise in gas prices on the world market,” she underlined. This increase follows a series of significant monthly increases, in particular linked to the economic recovery, and therefore to demand on the energy markets.

Smic: 35 euros gross per month in addition. The 2.25 million private sector employees and the hundreds of thousands of civil servants paid at the minimum wage will see their gross monthly remuneration increase, from 1,554.58 to 1,589.47 euros. That is an increase of 34.89 euros gross per month. This automatic revaluation, linked to inflation, is the largest in ten years. The last time the minimum wage increased automatically because of inflation was on December 1, 2011. At the time, inflation had reached 2.1% and caused an equivalent increase. And for good reason, the Labor Code provides that any inflation equal to or greater than 2% leads to an increase in the minimum wage in the same proportions.



Unemployment insurance: new calculation rules. The flagship measure of the controversial unemployment insurance reform, the new rules for calculating the amount of unemployment benefit are coming into force. This change in the calculation of the daily reference wage (the SJR, basis of the allowance), strongly contested by the unions, is supposed to promote job stability by making unemployment compensation less favorable for employees who have alternated short contracts. and inactivity.

Personalized housing assistance on the rise. APL (Personalized Housing Assistance) will increase by 0.42%, which corresponds to the average increase in rents, according to INSEE. This increase comes after a freeze on revaluation in 2018 and a deindexation of APLs on the benchmark rental index included in the 2019 and 2020 budgets.

Salary boost for nursing staff. More than 500,000 hospital civil servants will benefit from an upgrading of their salary scale, within the framework of the Ségur de la santé: nurses, nursing assistants, health executives, childcare auxiliaries, radio manipulators, masseurs- physiotherapists… In addition, the general increase of 183 euros net per month will be extended to 18,500 other caregivers in the social and medico-social sector, coming under the civil service but whose structures are not attached to a hospital or nursing home. Finally, 209,000 home helpers from the non-profit sector working with the elderly and disabled benefit from a salary increase of 13% to 15%. On the other hand, the 160,000 employees of the private sector are deprived of it, which raises fears of a massive departure of these employees.