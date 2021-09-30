Genesis unveils details of the electric GV60

Korean group Hyundai Motors’ E-GMP modular platform is starting to bear fruit. After being integrated into the Ioniq 5, it now offers its services to the Kia EV6, but also to the all-new Genesis GV60, which will be offered in Europe. Let us recall for those who would have taken the train on the way that Genesis is the “premium” brand of the group, like Lexus for Toyota and Infiniti for Nissan.

Only one battery is on the program on the GV60, and it is the larger of the two already present on the cousins: 77.4 kWh. It will be associated with the choice of a rear engine, or two engines for the full version, which will be entitled to two power levels: 318 and 435 hp, with a torque of 605 Nm in both cases. The cheapest variant, in propulsion, will be at 228 hp.





To stand out from a Kia EV6 and its GT version, the Genesis GV60 relies on a more technological and specific package. Note for example the presence of a “drift” mode which will not necessarily be the most useful on the car, but still supported by another new mode called “Boost”. It gives access to 55 hp and 95 Nm additional for 10 seconds, in case the basic cavalry is not enough for an overtaking maneuver. Let us mention all the same the fact that the GV60 “Performance” crosses the 100 km / h in barely four seconds.

The GV60 benefits from 800V batteries and ultra fast charging: the pack can accept up to 350 kW of power, which remains exceptional at the present time. The Korean differs from the Ioniq 5 and EV6 by the presence of an onboard charger of 11 kW, against 7.2 kW for its counterparts.

Remote update, easy recognition for on-board access, two-way charging, “active noise cancellation” (on-board noise reduction system), adaptive suspension according to the road, the GV60 is almost more technological than cars electrics which are now available from high-end German manufacturers. It will remain to know its prices for Europe.