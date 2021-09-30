Genshin Impact: Google removes negative reviews after anniversary review bombing

Disappointed with the lack of content offered on the occasion of the RPG’s first anniversary, players saturated the Google Play Store with negative ratings, forcing the web giant to react.

Yesterday should have been a day of celebration on Genshin Impact, but we have to admit that the mood quickly ended. For the whole first anniversary of the game, the community had high expectations. Instead of a glitzy celebration, you’ll have to settle for the exploration questline. An unforgettable trip. Nothing dramatic in short, especially when you know that completing these quests brings in a significant number of rewards and first-time gems, and that update 2.0, released a few weeks ago, brought with it the huge new region. Inazuma.

Yes but here it is, the players obviously expected better. Disappointed by this lack of ingame celebrations, many have expressed their disappointment on social networks, mainly attacking the game’s product sheet on the Google Play Store. Until then rated 4.5 stars out of 5, MiHoYo’s blockbuster has experienced a steep decline in recent hours, even falling below the two-star bar. Faced with this important review bombing, it was GAFAM itself which was forced to react, explaining that the product page of Genshin Impact had been stormed by an army of bots, from disgruntled gamers. The company has since worked to remove negative reviews deemed fraudulent, but as of today, the RPG’s overall rating still peaks at 2.8 stars.

MiHoYo silence annoys players

In addition to their dissatisfaction with the anniversary content, players now blame MiHoYo for playing a deaf ear. While the studio had always promised total transparency, and communication at all times, it must be admitted that exchanges between developers and the community have become rarer since the last waves of leaks. Instead of responding head-on to players on the anniversary event, the studio preferred not to speak, even going so far as to restrict the messages posted on its official Discord.

Coincidence or not, MiHoYo’s next live update for the game’s 2.2 update has just been announced, and unlike usual, it will take place on Sunday (not Friday). October 3 at 2 p.m., French time. A way for the development studio to calm the game, to ensure a more available audience, but also to align with the Tokyo Game Show which will take place this weekend. As a reminder, 2.2 should be the opportunity to discover in more detail the character of Thomas, who will enrich the next banner. Several character buffs are also expected.