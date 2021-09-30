“George is going to be so upset!” : Kate and William intrepid, to make their son green with envy

Leaving their three children behind at Kensington Palace, Prince William and Kate Middleton made another trip to Northern Ireland on September 29, 2021. Barely recovered from their big red carpet night with James Bond on Tuesday, the Cambridges left London and chained the appointments near Londonderry, in the north-west of Northern Ireland.

The parents of George, Charlotte and Louis (8, 6 and 3 years old) spent much of their Wednesday on the campus of Magee University: meeting with caregivers in training, tasting beers, a few passes during a sports workshop … Kate Middleton – perfectly dressed for fall in her purple pantsuit – and her husband also visited the mini zoo set up to contribute to the well-being of the students.





“Ooh, please can I hold the tarantula? What’s her name ?“, launched Kate Middleton, as reported on Mirror. Showing great composure, the Duchess of Cambridge did not hesitate to sympathize with a pretty tarantula, baptized Charlotte (like her daughter), under the uneasy gaze of her half (see slideshow). For his part, Prince William was more comfortable with a snake. The 39-year-old Briton then confessed that they had “many animals during confinement“, especially chickens.

This amazing caressing session with reptiles and spiders would have obviously pleased their eldest son! “George is obsessed with snakes, he’s gonna be so upset that he missed this“Prince William slipped while holding a snake.”The kids won’t come back. “