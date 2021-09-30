Georges-Michel Karam the President of the Regional Maritime Fisheries Committee th

This news has caused great emotion within Guyanese society, Georges-Michel Karam the president of the Fisheries Committee died this morning in Cayenne following a long illness. An emblematic figure is gone.

Catherine Lama

September 29, 2021



Since the announcement of his death at the age of 65, tributes follow one another. Georges-Michel Karam, President of the Maritime Fisheries Committee, leaves the memory of a man resolutely committed to the cause of fishing in Guyana.

A tireless defender of Guyanese fishing

For 40 years, he worked tirelessly for the advancement of this sector of the economy in Guyana. Leading difficult fights at the local level against illegal fishing, for the training of fishermen, for the renewal and modernization of the fleet. On November 5, 2019, he spoke with his usual passion about fishing issues on Guyane la 1ère radio:

Reactions that pay tribute to his unwavering commitment

The prefect of Guyana, Thierry Queffelec underlined his determination and his commitment to the service of fishing:

The Prefect and all State services express their condolences to the relatives of Mr. Georges-Michel KARAM. Tireless defender of Guyanese fishing and shipowners, President of the CRPMEM, he left his mark on the entire territory with his determination and commitment.

George Patient, senator from Guyana, evokes a figure Guyana will miss: his constant involvement and his entire temperament made him a partner of the authorities and sometimes a feared adversary. It is undoubtedly a great loss for Guyana.





The very saddened Senator Marie-Laure Phiner-Horth underlined: Guyana loses a son who was very attached to its land, to its culture … This man of conviction has never counted his hours nor spared his efforts to defend the interests of Guyanese fishermen, whether locally or facing the government.

The deputy Lénaïck Adam remembers an ardent defender of fishing:

It is with sadness that I learned of the death of Mr. Georges-Michel KARAM, President of the CRPMEM, great defender of Guyanese fishing. I had the chance to work alongside him on issues relating to this sector. I extend my sincere condolences to his loved ones.

The former president of the Territorial Collectivity, Rodolphe Alexandre greeted: a man deeply passionate about the sea who is disappearing and whose involvement has led him, with seriousness, rigor and demand, but always in a spirit of dialogue and exchange, to represent the professionals of the sector for several years.

The president of the FEDOMG, Carol Ostoréro highlighted the fights waged with Georges Michel Karam for: strongly denounce the carelessness of the public authorities in the fight against illegal activities in Guyana.

The mayors of Guyana greet a man who was an emblematic figure of the fishing world.

Father of 6 children, Georges-Michel Karam was also a member of the Economic, Social, Environmental, Culture and Education Council of Guyana.