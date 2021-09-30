Gladiator 2: when will filming take place? – Cinema News

Passionate about the big and small screen and fascinated by actors, Marine has very eclectic tastes. She nevertheless has a preference for American cinema and devours everything that passes her eyes, from the huge blockbuster to the smallest independent film.

Ridley Scott has just given (good) news of the sequel to Gladiator, in the works for years: the screenplay is being written and he is ready to shoot it.

United International Pictures (UIP)

At 83, Ridley Scott is a very busy man! Two of his feature films will indeed be released very soon (The Last Duel, October 13, and House of Gucci, November 24) and two others are in the process of being shot: Kitbag and Gladiator 2.





The first is a film which will look back on the origins and the rise of Napoleon through the prism of his relationship with his wife Joséphine. The Emperor will be played by Joaquin Phoenix, with whom the director had collaborated on Gladiator, and his wife will have the features of Jodie Comer, already on the poster for The Last Duel.

The Kitbag shoots should launch in the coming months and be followed by the return of Ridley Scott in the universe of Maximus (Russell Crowe)! During an interview with Empire, the filmmaker has indeed affirmed:

the [prochain] Gladiator is already being written. So as soon as I make Napoleon, Gladiator will be ready.

According to the latest news, this sequel to the 5-Oscar-winning film is expected to focus on Lucius, son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) and nephew of Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix).

Unfortunately, no release date has yet been announced for these two very enticing projects.

The Gladiator trailer: