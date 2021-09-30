global pandemic update

New measures, new reports and highlights: an update on the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic around the world.

– Russia: new death record –

Russia on Wednesday recorded a record of daily coronavirus deaths for the second day in a row, a situation that worries the Kremlin against a backdrop of sluggish vaccination and absent containment measures.

In 24 hours, 857 people died from Covid-19, according to the government.

– Slovenia suspends vaccination with Janssen after death –

Slovenia has suspended as a precaution the use of the Janssen vaccine against Covid-19 produced by the American pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson after the death of a young woman of 20 years.

– Switzerland: Janssen for recalcitrant to RNA vaccines –

Switzerland has announced that it will buy doses of the Janssen vaccine to convince people wary of messenger RNA sera to get vaccinated.

– Algeria: launch of production of the Coronavac vaccine –

Algeria has launched local production of the Coronavac vaccine, in partnership with the Chinese firm Sinovac, in the large city of Constantine (east).

The production of an “Algerian” vaccine constitutes “a great achievement”, declared Prime Minister Aïmene Benabderrahmane, after having kicked off its manufacture in the factory of the state pharmaceutical group Saïdal.

– The patent system “hinders” the industrialization of Africa –

The “outdated” system of intellectual property rights, especially on anti-Covid vaccines, “hinders” the industrialization of Africa, attacked the boss of the African Continental Free Trade Area (Zlec), Wamkele Mene, on the sidelines of a conference in South Africa on postpandemic recovery.





“This pandemic has shown that the intellectual property rights regime is outdated, especially for Africa,” said the secretary general of the organization.

– Gaza: unvaccinated and contaminated officials not paid –

Unvaccinated officials in the Gaza Strip who will be infected with the coronavirus will be deprived of pay while on sick leave, the Hamas movement said, which is trying to make up for the slow vaccination pace in the Palestinian enclave under its control.

– Israel calls for stepping up vaccination in the Arab community –

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called for an intensification of the vaccination campaign among the Arab population of the country which is experiencing a particularly high rate of contamination, according to official data.

– Spain: end of gauges in open-air stadiums –

The Spanish Inter-Territorial Council (CISNS), the body that brings together political leaders in charge of health from all regions of Spain, has approved the lifting of attendance restrictions in open-air stadiums in Spain.

– More than 4.76 million dead –

The pandemic has killed at least 4,762,596 worldwide since the end of December 2019, according to an assessment established by AFP from official sources Wednesday in the middle of the day.



The United States is the most affected country with 692,975 deaths, followed by Brazil (595,446), India (447,751), Mexico (276,376) and Russia (206,388).

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, that the toll of the pandemic could be two to three times higher.