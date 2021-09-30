global pandemic update

New measures, new reports and highlights: an update on the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic around the world.

– Russia: new death record –

Russia on Wednesday recorded a record of daily coronavirus deaths for the second day in a row, a situation that worries the Kremlin against a backdrop of sluggish vaccination and absent containment measures.

In 24 hours, 857 people died from Covid-19, according to the government.

– Beijing Olympics: no foreign spectators –

The Beijing Winter Olympics (February 4-20, 2022) will be held without foreign spectators and will therefore be reserved for the Chinese public due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on Wednesday.

In addition, according to the Olympic body, only fully vaccinated participants will be exempt from quarantine, and will integrate a strict bubble. The others will have to observe 21 days of isolation, except case by case exemption with a “proof of medical exemption”.

– Reopening of the beaches in Havana, with masks –

Authorities in Havana announced on Wednesday the reopening of beaches and swimming pools, as well as the Malecon, the famous coastal boulevard, after nine months of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In swimming pools as in beach areas, wearing a mask is mandatory, except when swimming, according to the authorities. Physical exercises are also authorized on public roads and in sports halls.

The authorities have also announced the opening of borders to international tourism from November 15, as well as schools gradually between October and November.

– Slovenia suspends vaccination with Janssen after death –

Slovenia has suspended as a precaution the use of the Janssen vaccine against Covid-19 produced by the American pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson after the death of a young woman of 20 years.

– Switzerland: Janssen for recalcitrant to RNA vaccines –

Switzerland has announced that it will buy doses of the Janssen vaccine to convince people wary of messenger RNA sera to get vaccinated.

– NBA: in New York and San Francisco, unvaccinated players not paid for some missed matches –

Players who fail to meet Covid-19 vaccination obligations in the cities of New York and San Francisco will not be paid for matches they will be forced to miss at home, the NBA announced on Wednesday .

– South Africa: damning report on corruption at the Ministry of Health –





South African investigators call for the indictment of a former senior official and sanctions against ex-health minister Zweli Mkhize, in a damning report released Wednesday on corruption at the health ministry, with the money intended to fight against Covid.

– The patent system “hinders” the industrialization of Africa –

The “outdated” system of intellectual property rights, especially on anti-Covid vaccines, “hinders” the industrialization of Africa, attacked the boss of the African Continental Free Trade Area (Zlec), Wamkele Mene, on the sidelines of a conference in South Africa on postpandemic recovery.

“This pandemic has shown that the intellectual property rights regime is outdated, especially for Africa,” said the secretary general of the organization.

– Gaza: unvaccinated and contaminated officials not paid –

Unvaccinated officials in the Gaza Strip who will be infected with the coronavirus will be deprived of pay while on sick leave, the Hamas movement said, which is trying to make up for the slow vaccination pace in the Palestinian enclave under its control.

– Israel calls for stepping up vaccination in the Arab community –

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called for an intensification of the vaccination campaign among the Arab population of the country which is experiencing a particularly high rate of contamination, according to official data.

– Spain: end of gauges in open-air stadiums –

The Spanish Inter-Territorial Council (CISNS), the body that brings together political leaders in charge of health from all regions of Spain, has approved the lifting of attendance restrictions in open-air stadiums in Spain.

– More than 4.76 million dead –



The pandemic has killed at least 4,762,596 worldwide since the end of December 2019, according to an assessment established by AFP from official sources Wednesday in the middle of the day.

The United States is the most affected country with 695,001 deaths, followed by Brazil (596,122), India (447,751), Mexico (276,376) and Russia (206,388).

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, that the toll of the pandemic could be two to three times higher.

burs-ang-acm / mw / lpt / ob / roc