God of War Ragnarok: The Real Reason For Postponing The Game

God of War: Ragnarok is eagerly awaited by fans of Santa Monica and the last opus released in 2018. Today we found out the reason for its postponement.

Announced via a teaser predicting the arrival of the Ragnarok in September 2020, God of War: Ragnarok was set to arrive on PS4 and PS5 in 2021, originally. But last June, we learned of its postponement for the year 2022, when Sony Santa Monica announced:

We remain focused on the idea of deliver a very high quality experience, all in ensuring the safety and well-being of our team, our creative partners, and our families. With this in mind, we decided to shift the exit window to 2022.

A few hours ago Christopher Judge, the actor who interprets the voice of Kratos in their original version in the latest installment, posted several tweets explaining what he claims to be the real reason for postponement Game.

💯 in my feels right now. I need to be forthcoming. This has been approved by no one. To the beloved fandom, Ragnarok was delayed because of me. August 2019, I couldn’t walk. Had to have back surgery, both hips replaced, and, knee surgery. They waited for me too rehab …

Cont … – Christopher Judge (@iamchrisjudge) September 30, 2021

@iamchrisjudge: Thanks to all the fans. Not just those from God of War, but the entire gaming community. ALL OUR GAMES have been a lifeline in these difficult times. To my God of War family, I will NEVER hesitate to tell you how much I love you all! We will continue to laugh, cry, and be great! ❤❤❤ (…) I must be frank. This was not approved by anyone. To the beloved fan community, Ragnarok was postponed because of me. In August 2019, I could no longer walk. I had back surgery, had both hips replaced, and had knee surgery. They waited for me to complete my rehabilitation. (…)

No threats, no “Who do you think you are?” Nothing apart love and support. And Sony Santa Monica never said a single word about the postponement, and what caused it. Studios are puffs, but this business, up and down the ladder, should give us hope. What they have done for the team is much more What can I say about it, but I told everyone involved, this is the classiest thing I have heard of in this business. Everyone involved in the God of War franchise puts their hearts and souls into every picture you see. I want to thank everyone who allowed me to play, laugh, love, cry, without judgment, but with support and unconditional love, in this project to ALL of us. (…) One last thing. Barlog told me at Tribeca he wouldn’t realize the sequel. I resigned (No kidding). He said “Do you trust me?” (yes) He said “Eric is a beast”. I said he had better … UPDATE, ERIC WILLIAMS is a fucking BEAST !!!

Editor’s Note: Cory Barlog directed God of War II and God of War (the 2018 reboot), and worked on all games in the franchise. On Ragnarok, he will be “only” a producer. Tribeca is the site of a film festival that also rewards video games, including God of War in a previous edition.

This confession has been greeted with love and support from fans again, as well as producer Cory Barlog, for just that:

As a reminder, God of War: Ragnarok should be released on PS5 and PS4 during the year 2022. Directed by Eric Williams, he will therefore take over the voice of Christopher Judge in the role of Kratos.