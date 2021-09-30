“God of War Ragnarok was delayed because of me”, says actor Christopher Judge (Kratos)

To read also | God of War 2 prepares the Ragnarok in new trailer

Soon 57 years old, the one that many discovered in the role of the silent Teal’c in the Stargate SG-1 series explains having had to go through different operations from the summer of 2019, with all the rehabilitation that these interventions involve. The actor believes his health problems are to blame for the delay in God of War Ragnarök, which Sony Interactive Entertainment initially hoped to release in the first year of the PS5.

” I feel good now and need to be frank. This was not approved by anyone. To the attention of the beloved community, Ragnarok has been delayed because of me. In August 2019, I could no longer walk. I had to have surgery on my back, both hips, and knee. They waited for me to do my rehabilitation … “

Whether or not he is right to feel responsible for a production delay, Christopher Judge has in any case nothing but compliments to serve to the Santa Monica Studio teams, whose unconditional support and patience he praises during the moments. difficult he went through.

” No threats, no “who do you think you are?” Nothing but love and support. And @SonySantaMonica never said a word about the delay, and what caused it. Studios are assholes, but this company, end to end, should give us hope. What they’ve done for the team is so much more … It’s the classiest thing I’ve ever heard of in this business. “