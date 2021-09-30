Google inaugurates new functions to improve the relevance of its results

Remember, that was a few months ago: During its annual I / O conference, Google announced MUM, acronym of Multitask Unified Model, an algorithm for his search engine with which he promised to better analyze our queries in natural language, in order to answer them in a much more relevant way.

At the time, Google had not been very open about the availability of MUM. That’s done. On the occasion of its Search On event, the search giant announces the first fruits of this technology which, if they do not revolutionize search on the Web, can tomorrow help you find what interests you more quickly. Be careful, however: most of these new features will not immediately be available in French.

More precise research

First important improvement: MUM will gradually interfere in the search results pages to offer you new options once the results are displayed.

First, “Things to know” will allow you to refine your query with suggestions. For example, if you are looking for “acrylic painting”, Google will offer you a guide to get started, links to the different styles of painting, or a how-to to erase traces, etc. What to clarify your request, just like the new module “refine the search” (above in image).

Finally, for all searches with a visual dimension (painting, drawing, fashion, etc.), Google will display a clean results page, which will put more emphasis on the images of the websites from which it has extracted the information. Most of these new features will be launched in the coming months, initially in English.

Google Lens is improving

MUM will also join Lens, Google’s image search service. He will soon be able to combine a visual query and a natural language question.

For example, you could take a picture of the broken derailleur on your bike and then ask the “how to fix” question in Lens. Google will then direct you to a derailleur repair tutorial. This handy feature will only be available in English initially.

More interesting no doubt, Lens will soon be integrated into Chrome, desktop version, everywhere in the world. We can therefore perform visual searches from any web page that we consult in the browser. Well, to be honest, it wasn’t quite a secret, given that the feature is already being tested in the Chrome pre-releases …

Finally, US iOS users will be entitled to “Lens Mode”, which they will soon see appear in the Google app. A button that will allow you to search from any image on a website.





New options for shopaholics

In addition, Google Shopping will help you find products in physical stores near you. From today, including in France, it should be possible to search for a product available in store thanks to a new “in stock” filter, on the Google Maps widget that appears when you do a search.

Americans will benefit from a new results page when they search for a product. It will once again give pride of place to visuals rather than text, and will offer a flow of mixed results: online stores, local stores, guides, videos.

This is the realization of the Shopping Graph project, a set of data (price, reviews, availability, etc.) on 24 billion products, from brands and distributors.

A new “forest fires” layer in Google Maps

This is a new option that could be of great help. Starting in October, Google will launch a new feature for Maps on desktop, iOS and Android. It will make it possible to immediately visualize the extent of forest fires, and to easily access sites or emergency telephone numbers.

Canopy data for 100 cities around the world

To fight against global warming in cities, Google offers a particularly interesting set of data. It allows you to discover the places in a metropolis that are less well covered by vegetation, and thus guide the local authorities in their choice of plantations.

Previously confined to around fifteen American cities only, this data is now available for around one hundred cities, including Paris.

The best in the fight against disinformation

Google will refine its section “about this result”, which has not yet been deployed in France. She will provide more information about the source and broaden her search to other sources that refer to the same topic. This new feature will only be available in English and in the United States at first.

A tool to provide a universal address

It has been several years since Google launched “Plus codes”, a technology open source which makes it possible to provide a postal address by means of a code to isolated households which do not necessarily have one. Today it introduces Address Maker, a tool for governments and NGOs that allows them to quickly (in other words in a few weeks) create hundreds of Plus Codes over large areas, via Google Maps.