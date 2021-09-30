Google wants to turn iOS into an Android interface

In a new official blog post, Mountain View wants to convince iPhone users to turn their iOS homescreen into a carbon copy of Android.

In the war between Google (Android) and Apple (iOS), anything goes. After having criticized the European Commission for having “forget” its competitor in an economic monopoly case, the web giant is now prospecting directly among iPhone users. In a recent official blog post titled “Bring the best of Google to your iPhone”, the company unveils several images of the phone to the apple, whose interface is filled with Google widgets. In subtext, GAFAM even suggests to its readers to replace some native iOS apps (like Safari, Photos or Calendar), by its own alternatives, namely Chrome, Google Photos and Google Calendar.





According to Google, using its widgets on an iPhone’s home screen should ensure that users no longer have to open the application menu. The company also recommends using Smart Stacks to stack multiple widgets on top of each other. Thanks to our usage habits, iOS will then be able to determine precisely which widget should be displayed at what time of the day.

Flirt with iPhone 13 owners

By inviting new iPhone owners (and more particularly iPhone 13, whose deliveries have just started) to switch to Google services, Mountain View sees in the long term, and tries to walk – not really discreetly – on the platforms of Apple.