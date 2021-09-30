Gourvennec is counting on Puel to revive the Mastiffs before OM

Zapping Goal! Football club LOSC: the wall Mike Maignan in figures

After its frustrating draw against Wolfsburg in the opening (0-0), LOSC may have said goodbye to its chances of seeing the knockout stages of the Champions League by losing yesterday in Salzburg (1-2). “It is not fair to finish,” railed Jocelyn Gourvennec. It cost us two points against Wolfsburg (0-0). the situations, we had them. It’s the same story tonight. Being surgical helps a lot. Salzburg was more important than us. “

The LOSC coach knows he will have to find the right words to restart the machine on Sunday against OM at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium during the 9th day of Ligue 1 (5 p.m.). The former coach of the Girondins de Bordeaux quotes Claude Puel to believe it.

“I remember Claude Puel who said as Lille coach after C1 matches with this scenario: ” We have not said our last word, ” he recalled at a press conference. I find that we responded present in the intensity. The desire was there. We made the effort. I don’t think we lacked bite or desire. The players fought. This somewhat special defeat here should not darken the picture. we do good things all the same. “

Find the main statements after #SALLOSC ⤵

– LOSC (@losclive) September 29, 2021