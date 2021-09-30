More

    Gourvennec is counting on Puel to revive the Mastiffs before OM

    Sports


    Zapping Goal! Football club LOSC: the wall Mike Maignan in figures

    After its frustrating draw against Wolfsburg in the opening (0-0), LOSC may have said goodbye to its chances of seeing the knockout stages of the Champions League by losing yesterday in Salzburg (1-2). “It is not fair to finish,” railed Jocelyn Gourvennec. It cost us two points against Wolfsburg (0-0). the situations, we had them. It’s the same story tonight. Being surgical helps a lot. Salzburg was more important than us. “

    The LOSC coach knows he will have to find the right words to restart the machine on Sunday against OM at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium during the 9th day of Ligue 1 (5 p.m.). The former coach of the Girondins de Bordeaux quotes Claude Puel to believe it.

    “I remember Claude Puel who said as Lille coach after C1 matches with this scenario: ” We have not said our last word, ” he recalled at a press conference. I find that we responded present in the intensity. The desire was there. We made the effort. I don’t think we lacked bite or desire. The players fought. This somewhat special defeat here should not darken the picture. we do good things all the same. “

    to summarize

    Returning to the LOSC defeat on Wednesday in Salzburg in the Champions League (1-2), Jocelyn Gourvennec referred to a certain Claude Puel, in the trap on the side of ASSE but who could give him a boost.

    Bastien Aubert


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleInflation accelerates again, to 2.1% over one year in September, according to INSEE
    Next articleNintendo denies providing kits to develop Switch games in 4K after new Bloomberg article

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC